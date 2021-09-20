Gene Frankel Theatre & White Horse Theater Company Announce Window-Box Production Of Najla Said's PALESTINE

The Gene Frankel Theatre and White Horse Theater Company will present an intimate production of Palestine written & performed by Najla Said in the window of the Gene Frankel Theatre. In their effort to offer a "Windo to the soul" the two companies have partnered to create a "Windo" performance series focused on personal journeys of self-reflection. Palestine, which enjoyed a sold-out Off-Broadway run produced by Twilight Theater Company in association with New York Theater Workshop at The Fourth Street Theater in 2010, will play Sunday, Oct. 17th at 7pm in a special engagement in The Windo' of the Gene Frankle Theatre at 24 Bond Street, NYC. The audience will watch the performance at seats and tables in the street outside the theater. The Smile Restaurant next door will offer dining service at outdoor tables. The production is directed by Sturgis Warner a long-time New York actor and director specializing in new plays and new play development.

In PALESTINE, Najla Said provides a unique passage into one of the most volatile and historic corners of the earth. With compassion, humor, and honesty she makes a case for Palestinian and Arab points of view in ways that truly allow them to be heard. Raised in privilege on New York City's Upper West Side (where many of her best friends were Jewish) Najla was forced as a teenager to take a family trip to the Middle East to visit her father's homeland. Anorexic and depressed, obsessed with boys and the beach, her experiences nevertheless kindled a life-long exploration of what it means to be both Arab and American. Najla takes audiences on a whirlwind tour from kissing Jewish boys to "the stench of Gaza," through two wars, the horrors of 9/11, encounters with world figures including Yasser Arafat, and life with her beloved father. Edward Said was a professor at Columbia University and, until his death in 2003, a worldwide spokesman for Palestine and the Middle East.

Table seat reservations are available for $25 at reservations@whitehorsetheater.com. Regular seating is $10 on a first come-first serve basis, day of the event. Cash or Venmo.