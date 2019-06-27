Gallery Players presents Shakespeare's The Tempest, directed by James Dean Palmer in July. Palmer returns to Gallery following his critically acclaimed 2017 production of Julius Caesar. This classic tale kicks off with a shipwreck and tells a story of unlikely love and long-awaited forgiveness made possible only with a bit of magic. In this production, magic comes to life through a chorus of spirits, comprised of young performers from across the city.

The Tempest opens Saturday, July 13 and runs for 12 performances through Sunday, July 28 at Gallery Players. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays (July 20 and 27) at 2 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM. Press Opening is Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors over 65 and children under 12. Tickets can be purchased online at http://galleryplayers.com or by calling Ovationtix at 212-352-3101. Tickets are also available at the door.

Twelve years back, Prospero, the rightful Duke of Milan, was thrown out of the country by his friends and family. He and his daughter, Miranda, were shipwrecked on a magical island whose spirits kept the two alive. Tonight, by some twist of fate, all of the people who wronged Prospero are unknowingly sailing safely past his island. However, Prospero's magic is powerful enough to wreck them on the island and put them through all kinds of turmoil and misadventures. But when his daughter falls in love with one of the shipwrecked princesses, Prospero's cold heart begins to thaw. Is love strong enough to conquer a hurt that deep? Will the magic of the island help heal Prospero's broken heart in time?

"The Tempest is truly Shakespeare's greatest romance," remarked Palmer. "As the last full length play he penned, The Tempest is the culmination all of the great tragedies and comedies that came before. It's witty and moving and completely intoxicating. I'm so happy to share this story of forgiveness with our audiences."

In addition to Palmer, the production team includes Hao Bai (lighting designer), Corina Chase (costume designer), Chris Felix (composer and sound designer), Mike Mroch (set designer), Phil Isaac Schneider (assistant director), Myah Shein (choreographer), Dana Weintraub (props designer), and stage manager Dennis Ngoc Ho* and assistant stage manager Timothy Sheridan. Produced by Rhiannon McClintock and Myah Shein for Gallery Players.

The Tempest is led by Dominic Cuskern* as Prospero. The production also features Grace Ahlin (Ceres), Simoné Elizabeth Bart* (Ferdinand), Patricia Black (Alonsa), Jose Colon (Adrian), Harley Diamond (Gonzalo/Boatswain), Sarah Jordan Hupper (Ariel), Ana Karne?a (Miranda), Caitlyn Mary Klenner (Juno), Colleen Litchfield (Trinculo), George Olesky* (Antonio), Teddy Qin (Sebastian), Michael Selkirk* (Stephano), Griffin Sharps* (Caliban).

The youth chorus includes Alice Ivey, Ava McLaughlin, Jocelyn Rossillo, Delancey Shapiro, Eri Sica, and Sadie Spitler.

*Equity member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production. Equity approved Showcase.





