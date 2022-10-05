Gabi Shook To Headline Improvised Musical ON THE SPOT

On The Spot, the now 7-year-running improvised musical comedy show, is turning Monday night into an institution at the Broadway Comedy Club, and this month is partnering with Gabi Shook (Bullets over Broadway and Beauty and the Beast at The Barn Theatre) to create a night of spontaneous theatre like no other.

For tickets and more click here: linktr.ee/onthespotnyc

In their usual format, On The Spot casts multiple singers to perform songs that inspire the show's improv actors (who are hearing the pieces for the first time on the night) to create the book to a musical. On this occasion, Gabi will be responsible for providing the show's music. With every song she sings, the performers will have to, with no prior preparation, string together a coherent show... on the spot.

On The Spot has, in the past, featured such guest singers as Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Ashley North (Kinky Boots), and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud). They have been unanimously praised by critics, even going so far as to be called "The funniest improv show in NYC," by Popdust.

Gabi Shook is an actor-singer. Her credits include Elf the Musical at Great Plains Theatre, Bullets over Broadway and Beauty and the Beast at The Barn Theatre, as well as Heathers at Beck Center for the Arts. This is not of her first appearance at On The Spot, having appeared with them on multiple occasions throughout the years. Her turn as headliners is highly anticipated by the cast and production team.

"Gabi always delivers a great show," enthuses On The Spot producer Nathan Armstrong, "We fully expect this show to be a complete and total party."

The performance, which will take place at 8 pm on Monday, October 10th at the Broadway Comedy Club, will feature members of On The Spot's rotating improv cast. They will include Alison Wien (Drunk Shakespeare), John Xavier Miller (Black Guys Matter), Teresa Morrison (Lady in the Peach Dress), and Andrew Del Vecchio (Comedy Hall of Fame). Musical accompaniment will be provided by Oliver Glynn. Technical direction and scene calls will be made by Thomas Burns Scully. On The Spot is produced by Nathan Armstrong and Patrick Reidy.

The Broadway Comedy Club is located at 53rd and 8th in Manhattan, with Subway access from Columbus Circle, 57th-7th, and 50th-8th.

Tickets $15