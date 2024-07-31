GIRLS JUST WANNA COMMIT DOMESTIC TERRORISM To Open At The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank will present "Girls Just Wanna Commit Domestic Terrorism" at its 98-seat venue from August 23rd-30th. The 70-minute play, written by Laura Scott Cary and directed by Sabina Arcila, is an over-the-top dramedy about femme relationships, reproductive justice, and revenge.

Girls... follows Skylar (Margeaux Scholz), Bria (Kayla Earl), Yarrow (Laura Scott Cary), and Heidi (Angelica McEwan): four college students on a road trip across post-Roe America. But this is not your average Spring Break trip - these socially feminized bodies have concocted a plan to avenge the trauma of their de facto leader, the explosive and charismatic Skylar. They begin the trip as a cohesive, justice-seeking unit, but over several long days cramped in Skylar's Subaru, the group transforms into a fractured mess of feelings and friendship as secrets come to the surface.

This will be the first fully-staged production of the play, which underwent a developmental workshop and staged reading under the title Shotgun with XOXO Performance Co. in December 2023. This production also marks the first collaboration between playwright Laura Scott Cary and director Sabina Arcila, both of whom are making their NYC debuts in playwriting and directing, respectively.

Notably, everyone involved in this production is a proud alum of Southern Methodist University's Meadows School of the Arts, underscoring the institution's renowned theatre program and its robust alumni network in New York City.

Girls Just Wanna Commit Domestic Terrorism will be presented on August 23rd, 25th, 28th, and 30th at 7:00pm at The Tank (312 W 36th St, NY). Tickets are available now.

