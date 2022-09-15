Frog & Peach Theatre Company to Present AS YOU LIKE IT Beginning This Month
As you like begins previews on September 30th, and officially opens on October 6.
Frog & Peach Theatre Company has announced that New York's revolutionary Shakespeare ensemble will return to the live stage with their long-anticipated comedy blockbuster, AS YOU LIKE IT. Directed by Lynnea Benson, the production will feature music by Ted Zurkowski, Lyrics by WS, and begins previews on September 30th at Theatre 71, 152 West 71st St. The official opening will be on Thursday, October 6.
Join Rosalind & Celia as they flee into the Forest of Arden for romance, music, & adventures in cross-dressing in Shakespeare's startlingly modern comedy, AS YOU LIKE IT. Meet the lovesick Orlando, femme fatale Phebe, the wickedly funny Touchstone, the dreamy Jaques, & the glamorous court in exile led by Queen Senior. Murder attempts, lion attacks, not even visits from the gods can stop the glorious fun of AS YOU LIKE IT!
The cast of AS YOU LIKE IT features Alyssa Diamond, Amy Frances Quint, Ange Berneau, Anuj Parikh, Bellamy Ridinger, Calley Light, Camelia Iturregui Fuertes, Casey Young, Coleman Shu-Tung, David Arthur Bachrach, David Elyha, Eric Doss, Hester Wilkinson, Jaixa Irizarry, John L. Payne, Jonathan Reed Wexler, Kyle Primack, Martin Bodenheimer, Riley Scott, Steven Ungar, Tony Savage Thorn, Ty-Quan Payne, and Vivien Landau (Shiva Baby).
The production's set & costume design is by Asa Benally, lighting design by Obie & Drama Desk Award winner Dennis Parichy, choreography by Geneva Jenkins, Violence Coordinator Marcus Watson and The Production Stage Manager is Joseph Gagliano.
Lynnea Benson (Director) is the Co-founder & Artistic Director of Frog & Peach Theatre Co., Inc. Her Frog & Peach directing credits include Verbatim, (a chilling new comedy starring Estelle Parsons & Austin Pendleton), Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, Titus Andronicus (starring Greg Mullavey), The Taming of the Shrew, King John, Hamlet, Measure For Measure, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Cymbeline, As You Like It, Richard III (starring Anatol Yusef & Karen Lynn Gorney); Merchant of Venice, Hamlet, Richard II (all starring Austin Pendleton & Ted Zurkowski). As Frog & Peach's Lead Teaching Artist, Ms. Benson creates & implements Shakespeare & other arts curricula for grades K-12, adults, and for formerly homeless, vulnerable New Yorkers. Lifetime Member of The Actors Studio; Barnard College grad. She is also a writer/director for the hit web series Tinkerbell Online, & and for Tinkerbell Theatre, a live family theatre program.
Performances of AS YOU LIKE IT are on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 3:00PM. There is also a Wednesday performance on 10/19 at 7:30PM.
Tickets start at 34.95 and are available for purchase online: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197040®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fcc%2Fas-you-like-it-the-frog-peach-theatre-1070409?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Students with valid school ID can use promo code CELIA-Tickets are just $19.99 thru 10/16. Theatre Lovers ages 65+ use promo code QUEEN- Tickets are just $19.99 thru 10/16. Early Birds can use promo code THELARK for $19.99 tickets through 10/16.
Running time: 2hrs, 15 mins. One intermission.
Please Note: Masks are strongly suggested, but not required. The ADA entrance is located at 147 W 70th, NOT 152 W 71st St. Personnel will be on hand to guide you to the theatre.
Frog & Peach Theatre Company was founded by Actors Studio members Lynnea Benson & Ted Zurkowski with a mission to bring fun and exciting theatre to New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Known for its riveting Main Stage productions of Shakespeare, daring new works, star-studded gala readings, and special events held year-round, Frog & Peach is a truly unique arts organization.