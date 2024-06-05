Felix Rojas' A DAY IN THE CRIB Opens This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a six year Off-Broadway run and a US and Puerto Rico Tour of his award-winning play, GROWING UP GONZALES, Felix Rojas tackles the topic of trust and infidelity in his new, wild comedy, A DAY IN THE CRIB. The story takes place during a ten-hour period on a Friday in June, in a Bronx three story walk up. John and Laurie, a struggling married couple, with a rambunctious sixteen-year-old daughter, are on a collision course with accountability. John strays a little too far with a gorgeous young Latina who's text messages land in the wrong hands. Laurie is forced to search deeper than she ever has to keep her pride, her sanity and her family intact. These, rich, diverse, irresistible and loveable characters will have your head spinning in this Tyler Perry meets Neil Simon comedy.

Taking on the lead role, LAURIE, we have Crystal Johnson. A native, Brooklyn, New Yorker, Crystal Johnson began her career at age seven, recording with The Institutional Children's Choir. At age 11, she landed the original lead role in the Gospel classic, Mama I Want to Sing and performed in a variety of stage productions including Porgy and Bess, starring Teresa Merritt. By age 19, Crystal was an established actress, performing on Broadway in The Gospel at Colonus, starring Morgan Freeman. As a solo recording artist, she has collaborated with, Usher, Angie Stone, Anthony Hamilton, Heavy D, Dr. Dre and Mary J Blige among others. The Crib welcomes Crystal Johnson with open arms.

Playing the lost and unfaithful husband, Tony, is Rahul Gajasamharamoorthy. Rahul is a veteran of film, stage and podcasts. Rahul's stage credits include, DINNER DETECTIVE, SLUETH and NAKED THEATER, his film credits include, 1000 MILES, THE GENE POOL and A LOOK IN THE REARVIEW MIRROR. Rahul is also a stand-up comic and media producer. Rahul brings his unique brand of energy to A DAY IN THE CRIB.

Talk show host, actress, producer and creator, Rhina Valentin will be playing the role of the nosy neighbor, Carmen. Rhina has performed with some of NYC's finest, she is CEO of La Reina Del Barrio, Inc, a full service, multi-media television production company. Rhina produced and created, THE COLORS OF RHINA, a variety talk show designed to inspire, educate and celebrate the diverse, multi-cultural heart of New York. Rhina has always had her finger on the pulse of the melting pot that is NYC. Where there is a cultural event Rhina is usually behind it, using both hands to lift it up or in front, using her voice to share its message. Welcome to THE CRIB Rhina Valentin.

Rounding out the cast are, Maria Belisario as Holly, From the Netflix special EL GANADOR, Avery Rodriguez as Edwin, Vincent Bagnall as Seth Ramos, the gay Cuban Jew from Laurie's past, Stand-up comedian and producer Rob Torres as Officer Hector and Jessie Cotto as Kiki.

A Day In The Crib

The Sonnet Theater / the Producers Club

358 W. 44th Street, Ny, Ny

Opens October 3rd 2024

Limited Engagement

For info go to: www.growingupgonzales.com

Comments