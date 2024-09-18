FRIGID Nightcap to Present BROADWAY BLITZ at Under St. Marks Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRIGID New York is set to present its latest installment of FRIGID Nightcap, the East Village's weirdest and wildest late-night variety show. On Friday, September 27th at 10:30pm, Under St. Marks Theatre will transform into an off-off-OFF-Broadway extravaganza with "Broadway Blitz."

Hosted by the dynamic duo of Edward Gibbons-Brown and Beth Fisher, FRIGID Nightcap: Broadway Blitz promises an unforgettable night of entertainment that brings big Broadway energy to an intimate space.

"We're taking everything you love about Broadway and turning it on its head," says Gibbons-Brown. "It's like if 'Forbidden Broadway' had a wild night out with 'Rocky Horror Picture Show.'"

The show-stopping lineup for the evening includes a diverse array of talent:

Brooke Leialoha brings a burlesque twist to "The Wizard of Oz," a sultry, shimmering spectacle that would make even the Wicked Witch blush!

Melvin Rodz reimagines Chicago's Mama Morton as a leather-clad "Daddy Morton" in a gender-bending performance of "When You're Good to Mama"!

Bobby Hedglin Taylor, a standup comedian and singing impressionist, promises to deliver laughs and spot-on vocal imitations of Broadway's biggest stars!

Amber Weissert challenges gender norms by tackling "Man Up" from "The Book of Mormon," bringing a fresh perspective to traditionally male roles!

Benedick the Bastard, a drag king, presents a unique mash-up of "Man or Muppet" and Jekyll & Hyde's "Confrontation" in a performance that promises to be both hilarious and shocking!

"Our goal with FRIGID Nightcap has always been to create a space where the unexpected thrives," adds Fisher. "Broadway Blitz is the perfect embodiment of that spirit - it's highbrow meets lowbrow, classic meets contemporary, all with a hefty dose of weird."

FRIGID Nightcap: Broadway Blitz plays at Under St. Marks Theatre on Friday, September 27th at 10:30pm.

Tickets are $15 and include a glass of wine.

Livestream options are available for $10.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/FRIGIDNightcapTix.

Don't be a phantom - get your tickets now before they vanish like Eliza's letters from Hamilton!

