FRIGID New York to Present Days Of The Dead Festival

Celebrate Día de los Muertos and Halloween with FRIGID New York at the Days of the Dead Festival on October 17-November 2 at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009).

Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. Some performances will also be available to livestream from home.

The Days of the Dead Festival is a vibrant celebration of both life and death, brought to life through independent theater and performance. Inspired by the rich traditions of the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos, this festival honors the belief that during this special time of year, the spirits of the deceased return to the earthly realm to reunite with loved ones and enjoy the pleasures they once cherished.

The festival embraces a wide range of emotions—cheerful, somber, nostalgic, ritualistic, and mysterious—all rooted in the essence of family and community. Audiences can expect an array of shows that explore themes of death, the afterlife, and Halloween, offering diverse interpretations and perspectives.

We warmly invite everyone, regardless of cultural background or religious beliefs, to come together and celebrate our muertos in unity. The Days of the Dead Festival is curated by FRIGID New York’s Resident Artistic Director, Martha Lorena Preve and members of the Something from Abroad theater company: Silvana Gonzales, Federico Mallet, Pelayo Alvarez, Fernanda Hidalgo and Regina Romero.

All Hallow's Eve

Written by Michael Hagins

Presented by C. A. G. E. Theatre Company

The horror movie classic gets twisted into Shakespeare, as Laurie Strode must keep herself and her friends safe from the evil murderer Michael Myers, all while Doctor Loomis rushes to protect her. Thu October 17 at 7pm, Sat October 19 at 9:30pm & Sun October 20 at 5pm 60 min

Horror Helps

Written & Performed by

's one-man show about how the fake anxiety of horror movies helps with the real anxiety of life. Lawson performs stories about police interactions, a neurological disorder, childhood fears, a public health disaster, and New York City…all related to five horror movie tropes that he loves.

Thu October 17 at 9pm, Mon, October 21 at 9pm & Sat October 26 at 3pm 60 min

Brokeneck Girls: The Murder Ballad Musical

Written by Eve Blackwater

Brokeneck Girls: The Murder Ballad Musical is a dark comedy based on the tradition of violence against women in folk music and the true crimes that inspired it. The social commentary delivers fast-paced laughter while addressing issues of class, race, gender, and power. Revenge, redemption, free will and the conflict between good and evil unfold unexpectedly in a story focused on three women who bond over music and share increasingly outrageous secrets. Eventually the truth comes out- the desire to survive has driven all of them to become what they fear most. The score, performed by the NYC-based, folk noir band Brokeneck Girls, features songs of murder, mayhem and dirty deeds spiced with juicy gossip and facts about real people and events in the songs. Loyalty, murder, quick wit, and banjo jokes tell the hilarious and unflinching story of hidden history and the beginning of cultural obsession with true crime and make for a thoroughly entertaining evening. Join us for the thrilling new version!

Fri October 18 at 6:30pm, Thu October 31 at 9pm & Sat November 2 at 2pm 60 min

Goat Blood

Written by Mark-Eugene Garcia

In the heart of a dense forest, nestled in the bed of a pickup truck, two coworkers, Pablo and Owen, find themselves waiting for their dates. What starts as a casual debate about tacos, friendships, sexuality, and heritage gradually transforms into something deeper—an undeniable attraction simmering beneath their banter. However, their unexpected connection is soon overshadowed by the arrival of a menacing Chupacabra, threatening to shatter the tranquility of their evening. Owen's terror at the creature's appearance pales in comparison to his shock when he learns that the Chupacabra has been a constant presence in Pablo's life. "Goat Blood" weaves together the threads of passion, queer identity, and the triumphant conquest of personal demons. Against the backdrop of rich Latine folklore, this story explores the complexities of desire and self-discovery in the face of a formidable supernatural threat.

Fri October 18 at 9pm, Sat October 19 at 7pm & Sat October 26 at 9pm 90 min

The Giant Child

Written by Taylor Wendell Lozano

Dr. Chaparell is getting ready to present the first immortal human, who has lived their entire life in a cage underground.

GIMME A SIGN!

Written & Performed by Bailey Swilley

In this solo comedy show, storyteller Bailey Swilley explores family relationships, death and grief through haunted tampons (yup!), witchcraft and an obsession with ghosts. Fresh from its debut at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, GIMME A SIGN! is an "effortlessly enjoyable" hour told by "...a terrifically authoritative storyteller" (The Real Chrisparkle).

Double Bill: Sat October 19 at 3pm, Sat October 26 at 7pm, Sun October 27 at 5pm 70 min

grease my chin

Written by Jude Cramer, Directed by Elena Cramer

Tensions are running high on an annual family camping trip — and the onset of the zombie apocalypse sure doesn’t help. Disputes over parenting, pronouns, and privacy give way to a fight for survival as a family wrestles with its own monstrosity. In Jude Cramer's hereditary horror 'grease my chin,' family secrets and passed-down prejudices come to light around the campfire in a blood-splattered battle between three generations.

Sun October 20 at 3pm & Mon October 21 at 7pm 60 min

Comediumship

Written & Performed by Nelly Reznik

Psychic medium and stand up comedian Nelly Reznik will be performing Comediumship, an experimental combination of stand up comedy and audience readings. Readings may consist of connecting with loved ones who have passed, and receiving life guidance for audience members, all in a lighthearted way. Not everyone will receive a reading, but all in attendance should be open to it. Due to the intimate nature of the event, doors will close at curtain time and latecomers will not be given a seat. In addition, this is an alcohol-free event.

Sun October 20 at 7pm

Poe’s Children

Written by Christina Rose Ashby

Presented by Permafrost Theatre Collective

Poe’s Children is a bold new meditation on the poetry of Edgar Allan Poe. At times explosive, at times harrowingly contemplative, this multidisciplinary dive into one of American literature’s most noted voices ignites the imagination and titillates the senses. The show begins at a funeral. Edgar Allen Poe is dead, leaving behind his imaginary children. At this memorial, each Child has a moment to grieve on their own terms, reflecting on their life’s journey using a poem of their father’s as a catalyst to memory. Utilizing both the text and their own words, the performers interpret and reflect on the work both sonically and physically. Relationships to each other, their father, and themselves are reexamined through song, dance, and more as they forge ever onward toward an elusive catharsis.

Tue October 22, Wed October 23 & Sun October 27 at 7pm 50 min

The Witching Hour

Curated by Andrew Agress

Ready for some horror that puts the "bite" in bite-sized? The Witching Hour is an evening of short horror plays that will strike fear into your hearts, and maybe a bit of laughter into your souls. This year, the theme is camp, in every sense of the word. We've got some spooky short plays for you featuring cursed campgrounds, horrifying hikers, sinister siblings, and vapid vampires. So when the night comes, gather around our (figurative, not literal) campfire and get ready for some spooky tales. Thu October 24 at 7pm & Fri October 25 at 7pm 100 min

Hunter and Li Find Toni Collette

Written by Liam Blanchard

Hunter and Li Find Toni Collete is a ‘zillennial’ murder mystery pseudo-farce. A snapshot into the comedically queer minds of two new homeowners in upstate New York. During renovations, they discover a body in their living room, bringing chaos, comedy, and even a constable. A roller coaster of realities proves that nothing is as it seems, but everything is funny.

Thu October 24 at 9:30pm 60 min

Llorona

Written by Isabel Criado

Camila has been haunted by her mother's death for a long time. She could definitely work on that... But, instead, she decides to obsess over REAL hauntings. One night, she decides to bring a new friend, Emilia. After all, it doesn't hurt anyone to go after ghosts and phantoms. Or does it?

MICTLAN

Written by Cristina Gonzalez

MICTLÁN is a drama based on Aztec mythology and poetry. The narrative delves into the journey of a young poet that finds herself in MICTLAN: the Aztec Underworld, the place where everything is born. With two deities fighting over her heart, Neli must decide whether she stays in the place she knows or if she follows her calling into the unknown. Promising to engage audiences with its poetry, created by Aztecs hundreds of years ago, this show will elevate your senses and enhance your imagination through a celebration of cultures and languages, where Náhuatl, Spanish and English interconnect.

Double Bill: Fri October 25 at 9:30pm, Sun October 27 at 3pm & Mon October 28 at 7pm 60 min

Cheers Mom! Eulogy For A Living Parent

Written & Performed by Candice Fox

In this evocative solo piece, Candice Fox fuses storytelling, dance, and visual elements together to unravel the tapestry of grief, woven with threads of humor. Drawing from her experience with an alcoholic mother, she explores the mother-daughter bond and the complexities of estrangement. "Eulogy For A Living Parent" invites the audience into an exploration of loss, healing, and the unexpected bursts of laughter that light the way to acceptance.

Sat October 26 at 5pm & Fri November 1 at 7pm 60 min

Ambrosia and more Louisiana Lagniappe

Written by Kelley Nicole Girod, Directed by Andrew Block

Join us for an afternoon of haunting tales straight from Louisiana’s Lore. A Loup Garou (werewolf) visits three friends during the pandemic, a feu follet (shapeshifter) turns the tables on a predatory professor, and a withering Southern belle just wants to eat cake, or else!

Sun October 27th at 2pm at Parkside Lounge (317 E. Houston Street, New York, NY, 10002)

Movie Night

Best short films of the New York Movie Awards! Please note that this show will not be streaming and can only be seen in person. Sun October 27 at 9pm

This House Is Haunted

Written by Laurel Mora

In the small town of Fuma, California (Pop. >5,000), everyone knows everyone, and everyone especially knows the Ortega family. Following the death of Marigold Ortega, granddaughter Poppy returns home determined to put an end to the vicious cycle of despair and torment that has fueled her family’s power and influence within Fuma. However, when Poppy is reunited with her childhood best friend, Vesper, she is forced to question her relationship to her family and what it means to be her own person. Mon October 28 at 9pm, Thu October 31 at 6:30pm & Fri November 1 at 9pm 90 min

FRIGID Nightcap: Macabre Masquerade!

Join us for a night where death becomes us – in the best way possible. FRIGID Nightcap, NYC's weirdest and wildest late-night variety show is back....inviting you to don your darkest desires and dance with the dead! We're turning UNDER St. Marks into a graveyard smash, featuring a lineup of performers who'll have you laughing and cheering in the face of mortality. Expect the unexpected as we bring you acts that defy the laws of nature (not to mention good taste). From spine-tingling talents to rib-tickling routines, our Macabre Masquerade promises a night of entertainment that's more lively than the local cemetery at witching hour! Whether you're a longtime lover of the macabre or just looking for a haunting night out, FRIGID Nightcap: Macabre Masquerade promises an evening of entertainment you'll remember for the rest of your life – and beyond! Unleash your inner weirdo and join us. After all, you only live once... or do you? Your hearse awaits! Fri October 27 at 11:30pm 60 min

Cabaret: A Night with the Dead

Produced by Something From Abroad

Join artists from all walks of life as they offer their performances to their loved ones that have passed away. This annual tradition is a vibrant celebration of Día de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday honoring the dead, brought to life through a variety show that weaves together traditions, poetry, stories, and music. At the heart of the stage will be a traditional “ofrenda”, or altar, adorned with photographs and cherished items, serving as a tribute to loved ones who have passed away. The audience is invited to become an integral part of this deeply immersive experience. They can interact with the ofrenda, joining the artists in honoring the departed by enjoying offerings like warm Mexican hot chocolate and pan de muerto, traditional bread of the dead. Through heartfelt storytelling, each artist will share memories and place a photograph and a meaningful object on the ofrenda, creating a collective, living memorial that bridges the past and present. Sat November 2 at 7pm 90 min

