FRIGID New York and Pale Girl Productions to Present AWKWARD TEENAGE YEARS

FRIGID New York in collaboration with Pale Girl Productions (Will Clegg and Grant Bowen, producers) will present the January installment of their bi-monthly comedy storytelling show, Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, January 8 at 7:30pm at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009). Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase at https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:26/. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

True stories about the most gloriously awkward times in our lives - our teenage years! Awkward Teenage Years brings you the best storytellers in NYC to relive their joys and traumas for your entertainment - let's laugh and reminisce together! Enjoy tales of first loves gone wrong, failing the big test, finding your tribe, learning hard lessons, and most importantly - coming of age.

Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, January 8th will be hosted by Will Clegg (The Moth winner, Risk!, Story Collider) and feature stories by Ophira Eisenberg (NPR, I Heart Radio), Harjas Singh (The Moth Mainstage), Matt Storrs (NYC Fringe, The Moth), Tonica Herzich (QED, Brooklyn Art Haus), and Viviane Ford (Edinburgh Fringe).

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade, we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

