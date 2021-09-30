F*It Club to Present THE SPRING FLING: HAPPILY EVER AFTER

F*It Club, the New York Innovative Award-winning film and theatre company, will complete ten years of its annual series of short, commissioned world-premiere plays at the IRT Theater as part of their 3B Development Series in Manhattan's West Village with The Spring Fling: Happily Ever After. This show was delayed from its original performance dates in May 2020. Spring Fling features ten new short plays by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's This Is Us, The Cake), Matthew Lee Erlbach (Showtime's Masters of Sex, The Doppelganger), Daniel K. Isaac (Fullerton), Chelsea Marcantel (Airness), Allyson Morgan (Hulu's First Date), Gregory S. Moss (Indian Summer, punkplay), Leah Nanako Winkler (NBC's New Amsterdam, Kentucky, God Says This), Larry Powell (Lost Dog), Daniel Talbott (ABC's The Conners), & Pia Wilson (National Geographic's Genius).

After ten successful and critically-acclaimed years of producing all short-form content, featuring short films, short plays, and short-term events, F*It Club will end operations after this final production of The Spring Fling, featuring ten playwrights in honor of ten years. Join us for the final celebration - now in the fall!

Performances will be split into two series of five plays each: Series A (I WILL SURVIVE), and Series B (LOVE SPELL). Each series is approximately 65 minutes long.

SERIES A

(Brunstetter, Erlbach, Isaac, Marcantel and Moss) runs

Wed, Oct 27 @ 8p

Fri, Oct 29 @ 8p

Sat, Oct 30 @ 2pm

AMY by Matthew Lee Erlbach, Directed by Michelle Bossy

Featuring Dale Soules

Will a curious woman find her happy ending?

APPLES by Bekah Brunstetter, Directed by Geordie Broadwater

Featuring Matthew J. Harris and Allyson Morgan

The Prince and Princess have everything they could have wanted...except a baby.

BATMAN AND SUPERMAN GO TO DISNEYLAND by Daniel K. Isaac, Directed by Adam Arian

Featuring Vichet Chum and Ryan Spahn

A coming of age story for two teenage boys - at Splash Mountain.

CLIMAX by Chelsea Marcantel, Directed by Tom Costello

Featuring Rory Kulz and Allyson Morgan

Sometimes your soulmate is sitting right next to you.

THE MARSH TRAIL by Gregory S. Moss, Directed by Michelle Bossy

Featuring Mara Kassin, Rory Kulz, and Sarah Ellen Stephens

A young woman goes missing under mysterious circumstances.

SERIES B

(Morgan, Nanako Winkler, Powell, Talbott, and Wilson) runs

Thurs, Oct 28 @ 8p

Sat, Oct 30 @ 8p

Sun, Oct 31 @ 2pm

AFTER THE FINAL ROSE by Leah Nanako Winkler, Directed by Shannon Sindelar

Featuring Tsilala Brock, Rachel Lin, and Anna O'Donoghue

A riff on everyone's favorite long-running reality dating show.

LAST SIREN SONG by Pia Wilson, Directed by Chris Cragin-Day

Featuring TanyaMaria McFarlane

A one woman musical about a woman and her wobbly boy.

LODI by Daniel Talbott, Directed by Chris Stack

Featuring Oliver Palmer and Sky Smith

All is not what it seems when two young men meet for the first time.

NEVER AGAIN by Larry Powell, Directed by Kedian Keohan

Featuring Vandit Bhatt and Sarah Ellen Stephens

Can the end of a theatre company be a new beginning?

TRYING by Allyson Morgan, Directed by Kevin Laibson

Featuring Vandit Bhatt, Mara Kassin, and Rory Kulz

When two people bring their baggage to a first date, anything is possible.

Tickets are $20 for one and $30 for two, and are available at Eventbrite.com and at the door. IRT Theater is located at 154 Christopher Street, 3rd Floor, in New York, NY. For more information,visit http://irttheater.org/3b-development-series/the-spring-fling-happily-ever-after-2/

Designed to showcase high-quality, world-premiere ten-minute plays, The Spring Fling offers emerging and established playwrights the chance to develop their work with the support of professional directors and designers and a cast of exceptionally talented New York artists. This annual series presents simple, writer-centric productions that add to the canon of thematically rich, complex and original ten-minute plays.

Previous playwrights have included Ngozi Anyanwu, Kevin Artigue, Liza Birkenmeier, Hilary Bettis, Lucy Boyle, Brooke Berman, Bekah Brunstetter, Jon Caren, Mario Correa, Stephanie Del Rosso, Matthew Lee Erlbach, Halley Feiffer, Kate Gersten, Mara Nelson Greenberg, Jason Grote, Ashlin Halfnight, Elizabeth Irwin, Nick Jones, Greg Keller, Jon Kern, Anna Kerrigan, Ryan King, Krista Knight, Victor Lesniewski, Dan McCabe, Caroline V. McGraw, Catya McMullen, Seth Moore, Gregory S. Moss, Dan Moyer, Janine Nabers, Leah Nanako Winkler, Isaac Oliver, Matthew Paul Olmos, Heidi Schreck, Erica Saleh, Sarah Sander, Mark Schultz, Mark Sitko, Jahna Ferron-Smith, Tommy Smith, Amy Staats, Ariel Stess, Daniel Talbott, Joe Tracz, Lauren Yee, and Anna Ziegler.

The Spring Fling series has been nominated for a total of seventeen New York Innovative Theatre Awards with two wins.