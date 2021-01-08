FABULOUS FANNY BRICE Brings the Roaring 1920s Into 2021 on Stellar

Fabulous Fanny Brice continues to bring back classic musical theatre and the Roaring 1920's with Broadway's first funny girl with new dates and times to livestream through April 2021 on STELLAR!

The legendary comedienne's life was first dramatized by Barbra Streisand in the hit Broadway musical and film Funny Girl, and now you can see Kimberly Faye Greenberg (One Night With Fanny Brice, Ghostlight, Danny & Sylvia) capture her hilarious spirit all over again in this original critically acclaimed and fabulous one-woman show.

Fabulous Fanny Brice was named One of the BEST THINGS TO STREAM by American Theatre Magazine, Time Out New York, FilmedLiveMusicals.com and more!

Enjoy classic show tunes, good old-fashioned fun, and hilarity, as we travel through time with Fanny Brice, the legendary Jewish comedienne, Ziegfeld Follies/Broadway star, recording artist, and film actress extraordinaire as she takes you on an unforgettable nostalgic journey throughout her life and jaw-dropping infamous relationships, while she entertains with many of her popular hits and songs inspired by her legacy.

Taking on the persona of Fanny Brice, Kimberly Faye Greenberg fills FABULOUS FANNY: THE SONGS & STORY OF Fanny Brice with the razzle dazzle and showmanship that made the performer a true star and legend in her own right. With a brassy belt, a powerful nasal timbre that is used to add emphasis, and a delightfully light alto instrument, Kimberly Faye Greenberg pristinely channels the renowned icon as she performs. - BROADWAYWORLD*

*Make sure to also check out the full review for the Cast Album of the show right on here on Broadwayworld and get your album on the show with a show streaming package at FabulousFannyBriceShow.com!

The Fabulous Fanny Brice livestream is perfect for all ages, lovers of history, and anyone that misses a fun night out at the theater!

The streaming version of this show was adapted for at-home viewing from a live performance, as part of the 10th Anniversary Season, at the Nelson Hall Theatre in Cheshire, CT. It's the closest you can get to live theatre during these times.

Tickets range from $10-$25. Running time is 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Learn more about the show, the creative team and get show dates/times/tickets at: www.fabulousfannybriceshow.com

Kimberly Faye Greenberg is the first and only actress to play leading roles in two Off-Broadway musicals at the same time. In addition, Kimberly's numerous portrayals of Fanny Brice (4 shows/2 CDs) have been critically acclaimed by the New York Times, Huffington Post, and Associated Press. Her solo show show Fabulous Fanny Brice has been traveling the country for the past 8 years and is now streaming on STELLAR where it has also been named one of the BEST TO STREAM by a variety of outlets and publications. Kimberly has worked across-the-board in theatre Film and TV for over 20 years! She can currently be seen in the HBO mini-series "THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA". Offstage, she has worked backstage as a Broadway wardrobe swing dresser on over 20 Broadway shows, including "Mean Girls," "Something Rotten," and "The Lion King." And, Kimberly is currently is one of the TOP 10 Performing Arts Coaches in the World (#2 according to Google), as well as known asThe Broadway Expert! Kimberly loves to inspire, educate and work with proactive artists to help conquer the New York market. Whether beginners or seasoned professionals Kimberly encourages all to embrace their own uniqueness, find their own niche and follow your own path and passion whether its onstage/onscreen, behind-the-scenes or a mix of everything. Kimberly's interviews, articles, and Broadway content has been featured and gone viral across a variety of news outlets including Backstage, Theatre Nerds, Theatremania and More! www.kimberlyfayegreenberg.com IG: @kfgreenberg