Evenstar Productions to Present AWAKE IN THE DARK Based On Shira Nayman's Bestselling Book

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Evenstar Productions will present Awake in the Dark based on Shira Nayman's book with music by Ben Moore. December 5-7, 2024 at 7pm and December 8, 2024 at 2pm at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street, NYC 10007. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/awake-in-the-dark-tickets-1021798224997.

On her deathbed, a mother blurts out a street address in Heidelberg. The information comes as a surprise to the daughter, Christiane, in her thirties and living in NY. Christiane's early childhood in wartime Germany is a haunting mélange of blurred memories. Within these memories, a strange secret echoes. Her mother was never willing to discuss the past; all Christiane knows is that her father, a German soldier, was killed in the early years of the war. Sensing that this address might reveal more, she returns to Heidelberg, which leads to a startling discovery.

This theater performance is based on Nayman's widely praised book, Awake in the Dark, described by The Atlantic Magazine as "A haunting excursion into the past...a literary page-turner with a classic O. Henry twist." The NY Times wrote, "The essential subject of Awake in the Dark is memory...like Chinese boxes: boxes within boxes within boxes." Newsday wrote, "beautiful and deftly plotted...like nothing out there," and The Cleveland Plain Dealer wrote, "plotted in that perfect way that stops our breath even as our brain hums with pleasure at the inevitable, internal logic." Original music is by Ben Moore, whom Opera News praised for "the easy tunefulness" and "romantic sweep" of his work, and The New York Times called "brilliant" and "gorgeously lyrical."

Performance Details

Written by Shira Nayman

Music by Ben Moore

Starring Antoinette Lavecchia* & Juliana Sass*

Musicians: Jack Kessler (viola); Nathaniel LaNasa (piano); Todd Palmer (clarinet)

Directed by Maria Mileaf

Set Design by Neil Patel

Lighting Design by Matthew Richards

Costume Design by Katherine Roth

*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association. An Equity approved showcase

Comments