Emmy Winner Charles Kipps to Premiere New Play At The American Theatre Of Actors

Journeying through its amazing 47th Season, the American Theatre of Actors in the heart of midtown Manhattan is one of the few remaining theatres part of the original off-off Broadway movement.

Always at the cusp of indie theatre, their latest entry is One Acts by Two Writers: "Written in the Stars" by James Jennings and "Suic!de Bridge" by Charles Kipps. May 3 - 14 (Wednesday - Saturday @ 8:00 p.m. and Sunday @ 3:00 p.m. Tickets: $20 at the door (cash only). Reservations: 212-581-3044.

The legendary James Jennings has served as artistic director of ATA since its inception and directed Celeste Holm on Broadway in 'Salute to Clinton.' Charles Kipps has won an Emmy, Peabody, Humanitas Prize, and Mystery Writers Edgar Award. Among his credits are Exiled: A Law & Order Movie which launched the Law & Order franchise, and the 25th Anniversary Columbo special among many others. Kipps is the author of The Conor Bard Mysteries and the Harvey Chatham Novels. Kipps received numerous gold records while writing and producing songs for artists such as Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, and others.

"Written in the Stars" is about two American women of "a certain age," who become engaged in a mission regarding women's rights in Iran; and "Suic!de Bridge" tells the story of Joanna, at the time her boyfriend leaves her pregnant and heartbroken. She wants to end it all by jumping off a bridge - to find someone got there first!

The evening features Ginger Kipps & Marie Laine in Written in the Stars; and Thomas Crouch, Alan Hasnas, Yvonne Hernandez, and Isabel Van Natta in Suic!de Bridge. James Jennings & Ginger Kipps direct.

**HEALTH & SAFETY at the ATA: ADA Access: please call 24 hours in advance if a wheelchair ramp is required to get over the 3 steps at the front of our facility: 212-581-3044. Masks in the theatre are optional until further notice. If you are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to anyone within 14 days of your visit, or have been instructed to self-isolate, we ask that you stay home and contact the ticket site (or producer of the show) to discuss a ticket refund or exchange. Ticket purchasers are responsible for informing and providing this information if they are providing the ticket for a guest. Anyone that does not abide by our protocols may be denied entry to our facility. We recognize that public health guidelines may change and therefore our policies are also subject to change without notice. If you test COVID positive within a week of being in our facility, you may have exposed others.



