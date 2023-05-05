Emmy Winner Charles Kipps to Premiere New Play At The American Theatre Of Actors

Journeying through its amazing 47th Season, the American Theatre of Actors in the heart of midtown Manhattan is one of the few remaining theatres part of the original off-off Broadway movement.

Always at the cusp of indie theatre, their latest entry is One Acts by Two Writers: "Written in the Stars" by James Jennings and "Suic!de Bridge" by Charles Kipps. May 3 - 14 (Wednesday - Saturday @ 8:00 p.m. and Sunday @ 3:00 p.m. Tickets: $20 at the door (cash only). Reservations: 212-581-3044.

The legendary James Jennings has served as artistic director of ATA since its inception and directed Celeste Holm on Broadway in 'Salute to Clinton.' Charles Kipps has won an Emmy, Peabody, Humanitas Prize, and Mystery Writers Edgar Award. Among his credits are Exiled: A Law & Order Movie which launched the Law & Order franchise, and the 25th Anniversary Columbo special among many others. Kipps is the author of The Conor Bard Mysteries and the Harvey Chatham Novels. Kipps received numerous gold records while writing and producing songs for artists such as Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, and others.

"Written in the Stars" is about two American women of "a certain age," who become engaged in a mission regarding women's rights in Iran; and "Suic!de Bridge" tells the story of Joanna, at the time her boyfriend leaves her pregnant and heartbroken. She wants to end it all by jumping off a bridge - to find someone got there first!

The evening features Ginger Kipps & Marie Laine in Written in the Stars; and Thomas Crouch, Alan Hasnas, Yvonne Hernandez, and Isabel Van Natta in Suic!de Bridge. James Jennings & Ginger Kipps direct.

