Emerson Steele Stops By SOUP TROUPE ONLINE This Weekend

Tune on Saturday, September 26 at 12PM EST for SOUP TROUPE ONLINE. Hosted by co-founder Danny Feldman (Hide and Seek) and co-president Dani Wergiles, the livestream is streamed every weekend to discuss soups and more with special guests.

Join Emerson Steele (Violet, Parade) for stories, Q&As, and more.

Click below to watch!



SOUP TROUPE ONLINE goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more. Started at French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts by Feldman alongside co-founder Cole Wright-Schaner, the troupe met weekly each summer prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to keep soup in all of our lives, Feldman and Wergiles have moved their platform online, and have entertained guests such as Damon J. Gillespie (NBC'S Rise, Newsies), Jesse JP Johnson (Wicked, SpongeBob SquarePants), Kirrilee Berger (The Handmaid's Tale, One Dollar), Ben Caplan (I Don't Want to Talk About It), Alessandra Baldacchino (Fun Home), Emerson Glick (The Fiddler on the Roof), and more.

