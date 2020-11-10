Emerging Artists Theatre Celebrates 28th Season With A Virtual Benefit Reading

The company will presents a reading of Doris Day: A Sentimental Journey.

In celebration of their 28th season, Emerging Artists Theatre will present a virtual benefit reading of Doris Day: A Sentimental Journey, by Paul Adams. Longtime collaborator Melissa Attebery, directs. The reading stars Tiffan Borelli as Doris Day and is accompanied by Matt Casarino Proceeds will benefit Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT) and The Doris Day Animal Foundation.

Doris Day led a fascinating life that was fueled by both a drive to make people happy and a desire to find someone who truly cared for her. Her husbands dictated the terms and path of her career until finally she was able to realize that she could take back that control. Her voice and her lyrical stylings made her a unique and ever-present comfort to an America needing that winning smile and wholesomeness that were her trademarks. Featuring 20 of her most famous songs.

Tickets can be purchased on a sliding scale of $10, $15, and $20 at www.emergingartiststheatre.org. Streaming and additional information will be emailed after tickets are purchased. Once the virtual performance premieres, each performance will be available to be viewed for four days.

Emerging Artists Theatre, now in its 28th season, produces a bi-annual three-week developmental series that provides artists of different disciplines (theatre, music, dance) the opportunity to present one night of a "work-in-progress" with audience feedback. Since the New Work Series inception in 2006, successful FringeNYC, NYMF, Edinburgh Fringe, and Off-Broadway shows have been born out of this series. Artistic Director Paul Adams and company members Andrea Alton, Elizabeth Bell, Scott Klavan and Vanessa Shealy serve as curators for the series. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 New Work Series had to be put on hold. EAT's New Work Series will resume as soon as it's safe to open New York theaters again.

