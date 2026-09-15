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EIGHT IMPROV to Bring Interactive Musical Comedy to Broadway Comedy Club and More

The cast performs at Times Square, Long Island, and Brooklyn locations with shows tailored to different age groups.

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EIGHT IMPROV to Bring Interactive Musical Comedy to Broadway Comedy Club and More

Join EIGHT IMPROV on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 3pm for an afternoon of hilarious interactice musical comedy improvised based on your suggestions and participation. Get tickets to the longest running comedy show in New York City, in residence at the Broadway Comedy Club since 2011.

The cast of EIGHT IMPROV has been entertaining audiences live from Times Square NYC and touring nationwide since 2002. Every show is original, unqiue to that days guests. Your favorite movies, TV show, books and pop culture news and scandals are lampooned via improvised skit and song. Many "games" invite audience members on stage.

Most shows are family friendly. The cast daily works with corporate teams and student groups from around the world. They specialize in "clean" comedy. Can't make it Saturday?

  • 9/20 Sunday 3pm LONG ISLAND at the South Shore Craft Brewery, Oceanside, NY recommended for 12 & up!
  • 9/23 Wednesday 9pm BROOKLYN at THE RAT 68 Jay Street, Dumbo 21+ guests only
  • 10/4 Sunday 3pm TIMES SQUARE at the Broadway Comedy Club. 18+ guests only
  • Go to 8improv.com for additional performances in New York and touring DC to Boston and beyond.
Click Here to Get Tickets
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