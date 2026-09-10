Cynthia Nixon, Bobby Cannavale, and Sonia Manzano Join Symphony Space's SELECTED SHORTS: THE FIVE BOROUGHS
The storytelling event will showcase voices and perspectives across New York City at Symphony Space.
Selected Shorts: The Five Boroughs will take place on Wednesday, September 23, at 7pm at Symphony Space.
Legendary New Yorker Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City, The Gilded Age) hosts a literary stroll across bridges (and onto one ferry), showcasing the diversity and breadth of our city through voices from all five boroughs. Join Symphony Space for a storytelling snapshot of New York, as told by authors writing from five unique and beautiful vantage points. With readings from Bobby Cannavale (Art), Sonia Manzano (Sesame Street), and more!
This evening is an official 2026 Brooklyn Book Festival Bookend Event.
Take great stories by well-known and emerging writers, add captivating actors of stage and screen, and you have Selected Shorts—unforgettable nights of literature in performance.
Did you know that Selected Shorts is also recorded for national public radio? As an audience member, you will be part of what makes Selected Shorts broadcasts and podcasts so special. And you can listen to your favorite stories again on your local public radio station or on the Selected Shorts podcast. To find out more, visit SelectedShorts.org.
Recent Selected Shorts readers include Ellen Burstyn, Kate Walsh, Bebe Neuwirth, Claire Danes, Michael Shannon, Kyle MacLachlan, LeVar Burton, Jane Curtin, Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Nixon, Rainn Wilson, Holly Hunter, Hugh Dancy, Joan Allen, Josh Radnor, Tony Shalhoub, Maggie Gyllenhaal, BD Wong and more.
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