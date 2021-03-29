Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Dixon Place Presents Premiere of BILL'S 44TH by Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James

Bill's 44th is an original comedic show that brings two puppeteers together to create one (very worried) protagonist.

Mar. 29, 2021  

Dixon Place Presents Premiere of BILL'S 44TH by Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James

Dixon Place has announced its Spring 2021 Production Season, premiering four commissioned puppetry productions performed for in-person and virtual audiences, with video on demand streaming available immediately following the live premieres. In-person performances will take place at 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $10.50-$35 and can be purchased online http://dixonplace.org/productions-2021/.

The streamers are hung, the punch has been spiked, and the cake is just begging to be eaten! Now all Bill has to do is wait for his guests to arrive. But waiting is hard. Bill's 44th is an original comedic show that brings two puppeteers together to create one (very worried) protagonist. Many styles of puppetry, raucous balloons, and a cheeky piece of crudité all collide to examine the pitfalls of impatience and the wonder of loneliness. Approx. run time: 55 minutes. Rated PG.

DETAILS:

Bill's 44th by Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James

June 2, 3, 4, 5, 2021 at 7:30pm EST (Live performances with limited in-person audiences)

Available to stream through June 15, 2021


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Poster
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Onsie
Jazz Hands Mug

Related Articles
NJPAC Presents Story Pirates SLEEP SQUAD Photo

NJPAC Presents Story Pirates SLEEP SQUAD

Musicians from the Arkansas Delta Featured in BLACK N DA BLUES Photo

Musicians from the Arkansas Delta Featured in BLACK 'N DA BLUES

Dixon Place Announces In-Person and Online Puppetry Premiere of NEW MONY! By Maria Camia Photo

Dixon Place Announces In-Person and Online Puppetry Premiere of NEW MONY! By Maria Camia

Mark S. Doss Announces New FACHUALLY CORRECT Series Photo

Mark S. Doss Announces New FACHUALLY CORRECT Series


More Hot Stories For You

  • Kenneth Rainin Foundation Announces Four Bay Area Artists for Inaugural Fellowship
  • Theatre Rhino Takes You To PIRATES CLOVE In Marin County For A Gay Love Story
  • OU OUTSIDE THE BOX An Outdoor Performing Arts Festival, Coming To OU Campus
  • Theatreworks Silicon Valley to Stream New Works Festival Online