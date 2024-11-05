Dances Patrelle Will Perform THE YORKVILLE NUTCRACKER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dances Patrelle will present The Yorkville Nutcracker from December 19-22, 2024 at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater. Performances are Thursday & Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday at 12pm and 5pm. Tickets are $80 (extended family, group, student and senior discounts available).

Enjoy a magical tour of 1895 New York City with Dances Patrelle. Your journey begins with a Christmas Eve party at Gracie Mansion attended by dignitaries from around the world - including our new police commissioner, Theodore Roosevelt. Thrill as you behold a battle with life-sized mice! Then go for a bracing midnight skate on the ponds of Central Park. Finally, take a sleigh-ride to the Grand Conservatory of the Bronx Botanical Gardens in time for a beautiful sunrise buffet of sweets, hosted by the Sugar-Plum Fairy. New York City Ballet's Miriam Miller and Tyler Angle lead the Dances Patrelle cast in this magical and whirlwind seasonal confection, with rich delights for ballet lovers of every age. For more information, visit dancespatrelle.org.

Dances Patrelle (dP) is a dynamic professional ballet company celebrating its 33rd season! dP presents two annual seasons in New York – the timeless holiday tradition, The Yorkville Nutcracker, and a spring repertory season featuring world premieres and classic Patrelle favorites. Mr. Patrelle's body of work includes over 50 original ballets choreographed for Dances Patrelle, and spans an incredibly wide range of styles, from his beloved American Songbook collection, to such contemporary classics as Madame X, Macbeth and Rhapsody in Blue. Heralded by Lynn Garafola in Dance Magazine as a choreographer with “a personal vision…classical because it is rooted in metaphor and symbolic language [and] populist because of its legibility and broad cultural resonance,” Patrelle has also cultivated a long-time collaboration with composer Patrick Soluri, commissioning four original scores including 2009's Murder at the Masque for dP's 20th Anniversary. Known for attracting the great talent of each generation, Dances Patrelle is pleased to count ballet stars such as Marcelo Gomes, Jenifer Ringer, Donald Williams, Lourdes Lopez, and Cynthia Gregory among its dancers. For 33 seasons, Dances Patrelle has tapped into the human experience, connecting intimately with the audience and continuously reinventing dramatic dance. In 2013, the company was named the resident ballet company of the Kaatsbaan International Dance Center.

