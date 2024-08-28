Dance Narrative WHEN WE TOUCH To Be Presented This Weekend In Bryant Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reed Luplau and Jacob Yates' dance narrative, When We Touch, will be presented as part of this weekend's Bryant Park Picnic Performances on Saturday, August 31 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm.

The program was curated by Tiffany Rea Fisher and excerpts of When We Touch are presented with additional support by Andy Jones and Todd Donovan. When We Touch is a Historical drama told through the magic of music and dance. With music and lyrics by the queer artist 'LP', and the backdrop being East Berlin, 1989, the show celebrates the fight for freedom and the endurance of humanity.

Opposing the communist German Democratic Republic, the city and its people have erupted in one of the biggest protests in East German history. Exactly one week before the fall of the Berlin Wall, When We Touch follows a queer son named Elias, whose mother, Eleanor, a dedicated Stasi Agent, does all she can to defend her country. Elias knows no other life besides the strict rules of the state. Born into the cold conflict and after multiple run-ins with the communist law, Elias' desire for liberation is proliferating. As freedom flirts behind a thirteen-foot wall, Elias is ready to take action. Along with his lover, Jasper, and their close circle of eccentric friends, they conceive a plan of escape. Unbeknownst to Elias, his mother is always listening.

The ensemble is welcoming Tony-Nominee Amber Iman (Lempicka The Musical), Wren Riviera (Jagged Little Pill!), Giuseppe Little (Newsies, Stages St. Louis), and Michelle Mercedes (MJ!) in addition to Hannah Corneau (Wicked, Gershwin Theater), Karli Dinardo (Bob Fosse's Dancin', Music Box Theater), Daniel Gaymon (Hamilton, US “Angelica” Tour), Stephen Hernandez (Wicked, Gershwin Theater) ), Bahiyah Hibah (Moulin Rouge, Al Hirschfeld Theatre), Melissa Rose Hirsch (The Mad Ones, Prospect Theater Company), Gabriel Hyman (Hell's Kitchen, Shubert Theater), Kody Jauron (Wicked, US Tour), Kolton Krouse (Bob Fosse's Dancin', Music Box Theatre), Bobby Conte (Tommy, Nederlander Theatre), and Jena VanElslander (Jagged Little Pill, US Tour).

The production features musical arrangements and direction by Jacob Yates, production design by Sarina Rivera and costume design by DW.

Reed Luplau (co-creator/concept/ director / choreographer) was born in Perth, Australia, and started dancing at 18 months at his mother's studio, Jody Marshall Dance Company. Before graduating from The Australian Ballet School, Reed was invited by then Artistic Directors Graeme Murphy & Janet Vernon to join the Sydney Dance Company (SDC), where he performed and choreographed for five years. Having the opportunity to move to New York, Reed has performed for Stephen Petronio Company, Aszure Barton & Artists, and Lar Lubovitch Dance Company.

Reed's Choreographic endeavors include Spring Awakening (Skylight Music Theater), Head Over Heels (WAPPA) the film 'Places, Please,' 'PHISH' at Madison Square Garden, Disney Cruise Line, and Brooks Brothers 100th Birthday Celebration. In the ballet world, Reed has created works for The Australian Ballet, Sydney Dance Company, and West Australian Ballet.

As a performer, Reed's Theater credits include the original Broadway casts of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812. As well as the original revival cast of 'Fiddler on the Roof,' directed by Bartlett Sher and choreographed by Hofesh Schecter. Off-Broadway - 'ONLY GOLD' by Andy Blankenbuehler, David Henry Hwang's 'Kung Fu,' Opera credits include playing the principal role of 'Bosie' in the production 'OSCAR,' directed by Kevin Newbury for the Santa Fe Opera and Opera Philadelphia. Puck in 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' directed by Netia Jones and choreographed by Reed.

Film/TV credits include the role of Theo in Alan Brown's Five Dances, HALSTON, Maisel, Fosse/Verdon, Mozart in the Jungle, The Sixth Borough, and Mao's Last Dancer.

LP (music and lyrics) with powerhouse vocals, genre-bucking attitude, and a sharp pen that distills potent feelings into soaring pop hooks, LP has become one of the most internationally beloved singer-songwriters of their generation. Skyrocketing to fame with 2017's “Lost On You,” a heart-penetrating folk ballad that hit No. 1 in 18 countries, the Los Angeles-based artist has captivated an audience of over 25.7 million monthly listeners/viewers who pack their transcendent, sold-out shows around the world in more than 150 cities from 3,000 to 20,000 tickets. LP's unparalleled catalog has amassed over 3B streams globally, filled with universal anthems of transformative love and self-discovery, capturing the complexity of the human experience through their eyes. “Songwriting is a way for me to go to the center of my own world,” LP explains, “and find the originality I needed to get for myself.”

A once-in-a-lifetime talent who possesses both wit and introspective depth, LP sees songwriting as their life's calling, likening it to the art of comedy. “It's putting someone at ease, helping their mind let go and get them ready to receive these emotions. Then they can let the song speak to their soul in the way that they want.” LP also calls performing their “connection to the world,” which will no doubt be further strengthened with the forthcoming, Love Lines. “I'm trying to reach out to more people all the time,” they add. “To make people feel good for even three minutes of a song.”

Jacob Yates (co-creator/ musical direction and arranger) Jacob Yates is a classically trained Cellist and Music Director. His favorite Broadway/Off Broadway credits include Wicked, Les Misérables, Spring Awakening, Alice By Heart, Hadestown (Tour/Broadway), Only Gold, Rock of Ages, and currently Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. In addition to his Broadway career, Jacob has toured with Disney's DISNEY PRINCESS The Concert as well as performed all over the world with Broadway and Television Stars. He will also be seen in the upcoming feature film, On A String. Upcoming musical projects include Hard Road, 5 and Dime, and When We Touch.

