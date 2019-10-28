DIRTY LITTLE SECRETS Improv Show Returns With Your Secrets, Our Show

DIRTY LITTLE SECRETS Improv Show Returns With Your Secrets, Our Show

Dirty Little Secrets Improv Show features a diverse cast performing secrets anonymously provided by the audience. The secrets range from the mundane to the juicy and provide an unpredictable element to not only the audience but also the cast.

Ground Floor Weekly Comedy Guide says, "The upside to confessing your sins here is that you get to know everybody else's dark past, too".

Our next show is Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 at Niagara Bar - Doors at 7:00 pm, Show at 7:30 pm. This is one of the only improv comedy groups in New York that perform both short and long form improvisations and one of the longest-running indie improv shows in NYC.

Tickets are $8 online or $12 at the door. They can purchased HERE.



