DECKY DOES A BRONCO Makes US Debut Sept. 12

Douglas Maxwell's internationally acclaimed and often-produced drama DECKY DOES A BRONCO will make its long-awaited US premiere this September. Directed by Ethan Nienaber, previews began September 6 at The Royal Family Performing Arts Space with opening night slated for Thursday, September 12.



DECKY DOES A BRONCO is the tragi-comic story of a gang of nine-year-old boys who spend the summer of 1983 together. Doing a Bronco (kicking the swing over the bar) is the social bench mark and a dangerous mixture of vandalism and sport. Decky is the smallest of the group and the only one who cannot Bronco. Now an adult, David recounts the tragic event that shattered their innocent childhoods and haunts them even as adults.



DECKY DOES A BRONCO stars Misha Osherovich (A Clockwork Orange at New World Stages), David Gow (Burning Leaves at The Duke, The Waverly Gallery at Shakespeare & Company), Kennedy Kanagawa (Saturday Night at 2nd Stage), Cody Robinson, Graham Baker, Mitch Connelly, and Tyler Campbell. The production team includes Diggle (set), Aidan Marshall (lighting), Cody Hom (sound), Susanne Houstle (costumes), Mariah Pepper Berkowitz (associate producer/stage manager), and Morgan Hahn (assistant director).



Douglas Maxwell is one of the most popular and produced playwrights in Scotland since his debut in 2000. His plays include Decky Does a Bronco, Mancub, Promises Promises, The Whip Hand, Yer Granny, Fever Dream: Southside, and A Respectable Widow Takes to Vulgarity. His plays have been performed in translation in Germany, Norway, Hong Kong, Holland, Canada, Sweden, New Zealand, Wales, Japan, France and South Korea, where his debut play Our Bad Magnet ran for over ten years. He teaches playwriting and dramaturgy at Glasgow University.



Ethan Nienaber is a New York based director and choreographer. Previous credits include: Beast's Beauty (Lincoln Center), Edge of Everything (Sprout Works Harvest Festival), and Nobody Nose (Higher Ground Festival & City College). He is currently the dramaturg for Back/Story an upcoming new work by General Mischief Dance Theatre and has assisted director Thomas Caruso on multiple industry readings as well as Emojiland at the New York Musical Festival in 2018. Ethan is a graduate from the School of Drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.



DECKY DOES A BRONCO runs through September 21, Tuesday - Saturday at 8pm. The Royal Family Performing Arts Space is located at 145 West 46th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues. Tickets are $20, available at 800-838-3006 or www.deckydoesabronco.com.





