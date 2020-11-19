Czechoslovak American Marionette Theatre Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Czechoslovak American Marionette Theatre (CAMT) will celebrate the 30-year-anniversary of its founding with "Thirty Years Later!," a Zoom celebration Sunday, November 22 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM.

Founder Vít Horejš and company members will reminisce and video clips from productions will be shown, together with a new documentary, "Wood, Strings, Wire" (2020) by Michal Labik, which poignantly captures the eleventh incarnation of "Johannes Dokchtor Faust, The Petrifying Puppet Comedye" (1990). That show launched the company when it was mounted in 1990 at Jan Hus Sanctuary, on New York's Upper East Side. In that early production, the classic Faust story was staged by only three performers (two of them émigrés from Prague) and a dozen antique marionettes that were found in the attic of the church. Thirty years and a thousand performances later, the troupe is the most prominent example of the magic of Czech puppetry in our country.

Advance registration:

The event is free but donations ($10 recommended) will be gratefully accepted. To donate, go to: https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1474262

The company was recently profiled in an informative feature story in The Highlands Current (Putnam County). See: https://highlandscurrent.org/2020/10/05/storyteller-in-the-woods/.

This 30th anniversary celebration is produced by GOH Productions in cooperation with Czechoslovak Society of Arts and Sciences (SVU-NY), CzechMatters, and Bohemian Benevolent and Literary Association (BBLA), and with public funds from New York State Council on the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and Councilwoman Carlina Rivera. Special Thanks to La Bibliothèque du Roy.

CHRONOLOGY OF PRODUCTIONS OF CZECHOSLOVAK-AMERICAN MARIONETTE THEATRE (1990-2020)

Johannes Dokchtor Faust, a Petrifying Puppet Comedy (90, 91, 92, 94, 2000, 04, 05, 07, 10, 11, 19)

The White Doe - Or The Piteous Trybulations of the Sufferyng Countess Jenovefa (1993, 95)

The Little Rivermaid Rusalka (1999)

Hamlet: A Puppet Tragedy (1997, 2007)

Golem (1997, 98, 2011)

Twelve Iron Sandals (1999)

The Prose of the Transsiberian and of the Little Joan of France (2001)

Don Juan or the Wages of Debauchery (2003)

The Life and Times of Lee Harvey Oswald (2004, 2017)

The Bass Saxophone (2005-06)

Once There Was a Village (2007)

The Very Sad Story of Ethel & Julius, Lovers and Spyes, and About Their Untymelie End While Sitting in a Small Room at the Correctional Facility in Ossining New York (2008)

Twelfth Night (or What You Will) (2009)

The Historye of Queen Ester, King Ahasverus and the Haughty Haman (2009)

REVOLUTION?! (2010)

Mr. M (2011)

King Executioner (2013)

The Republic, or My Dinner with Socrates (2013)

Rusty Whetted Whistle (2013)

A Christmas Carol OY! Hanukkah * Merry Kwanzaa (2014, etc)

The Magic Garden, or The Princess Who Grew Antlers (2015)

Dvorak in America (2016)

The Golden Hairs of Grandfather Wisdom (2017)

Duke Oldrich & Washerwoman Božena, the True Story (2018)

Naptime Stories for the Absurd Times - 15 Episodes (2020)

The company's website is: http://czechmarionettes.org.

