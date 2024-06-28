Cynthia Yiru Hu Takes Center Stage With THE CURIOSITY CABINET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cynthia Yiru Hu has joins the cast of "PAPER DAUGHTER" and "The Strange Library" with the Curiosity Cabinet. The performance will take place at Nancy Manocherian's The Cell Theatre (338W 23rd St, New York, NY, 10011)

The Curiosity Cabinet premieres at this double-feature festival featuring six radio dramas with underscoring and foley sounds from composer/conductor Whitney E George, and librettist/ stage director Bea Goodwin, with dramaturgy by Yutong Yang. The dual feature of "PAPER DAUGHTER" and "The Strange Library" will be the final pairing of this festival.

In "PAPER DAUGHTER" Cynthia Yiru Hu, portraying Jia, delves into the complex tapestry of history, portraying characters navigating racial tensions amidst the backdrop of the bubonic plague outbreak in turn-of-the-century San Francisco's Chinatown. This immersive production promises to shed light on lesser-known narratives with depth and sensitivity.

Simultaneously, Cynthia Yiru Hu embarks on a journey into the surreal and enigmatic world of "The Strange Library," inspired by the hauntingly atmospheric novel penned by Haruki Murakami. Known for its dreamlike qualities and thought-provoking themes, this 2024 adaptation challenges Cynthia to embody the eerie and mysterious aspects of a child's darkest dreamscape, voicing an ASL performance by Miriam Rochford.

The Curiosity Cabinet promises an immersive journey, where audiences become part of the live studio ambiance, surrounded by foley artists creating intricate soundscapes, a chamber ensemble delivering live underscoring, and the glow of ON AIR lights setting the stage.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cynthia to the cast of 'PAPER DAUGHTER', joining a lineage of amazing women portraying the title role of members of American society left neglected from the history books." says the creators of the work.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.the-curiosity-cabinet.com/paper-daughter-strange-library.

About Cynthia Yiru Hu:

Cynthia Yiru Hu 胡宜汝 is a multilingual actor originally from China, with a background in dance, martial arts, and movement theatre. Favorite credits include Chinatown Burlesque (Yangtze Repertory);The Discarded (Rattlestick Theater); Wǔ Wèi (Yangtze Repertory); His Is A Cage (Lenfest Center); American Standard (Ren Gyo Soh); An Infinite Ache (Little Red Light Theatre); Fifth Planet and The Man Who Turned Into a Stick (ASDS Rep); The Giving Tree (Unfix NYC); Film: Ten Months; If I Make it to the Morning. MFA Acting: The Actors Studio Drama School. cynthiayiru.com

About The Curiosity Cabinet:

The Curiosity Cabinet is a chamber music collective whose drawers filled are with the musical curiosities and skills of instrumentalists and singers, each as unique as any wildlife oddity.Founded in 2009 by baroness of creativity Whitney George, the Curiosity Cabinet's interdisciplinary programming champions new works by living composers, featuring performances that invite participation in an immersive drama of sounds, images, and gestures. The Cabinet seeks always to offer its audiences opportunities to indulge in the radical pleasures of spectacle, in the fun of looking as well as listening, and in the disorientating effects of satirical subversion.

Comments