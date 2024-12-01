Conch Shell Productions to Present Staged Reading Of HEIR JONES This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Conch Shell Productions Inc will present the staged reading of HEIR JONES, a new one-act play written by Anthony Othello Pratt, Jr. and directed by award-winning filmmaker Danae Grandison. This compelling sequel to Eugene O'Neill's The Emperor Jones will be presented on December 6th-7th at HB Studio Playwrights Theater 124 Bank Street, New York, New York 10014 with a talented cast bringing this powerful story to life.

In HEIR JONES, the story of Brutus Jones continues through his son, Junior, who struggles to escape the shadow of his father's legacy while navigating a life down on his luck. Exploring themes of ancestry, capitalism, and legacy, this thought-provoking drama asks: Are sons destined to fall into the same traps as their absent fathers? A modern sequel to a classic, HEIR JONES delves into the complexities of generational cycles and the fight for identity amidst inherited burdens.

Anthony Othello Pratt, Jr., a Harlem-based writer, actor, and filmmaker with Bahamian roots. His credits include Twelfth Night (Classical Theatre of Harlem), Passover (The Spot), and Alligator Man (National Black Theatre). Pratt is also a founding member of the Black Art Night Group and a member of the Conch Shell Productions Artists Collective.

Danae Grandison, a Jamaican-born, award-winning filmmaker whose works explore themes of human empathy and societal issues. Her films have screened at Oscar-qualifying festivals around the world, garnering critical acclaim.

The cast includes Julen Barini-Brown (Pace University BFA Acting, 24 Hour Plays Nationals), Jerry Benzwick (Single Entry, Glory to Glorianna, Nothing But Ghosts), and Hal Miers (Blue Bloods, Columbia University MFA graduate).

Following the reading, co-resident dramaturgs Jasmeene Francois and Marissa Joyce Stamps will lead a post-show discussion with the writer and director to delve deeper into the play's themes and creative process.

About Conch Shell Productions

Conch Shell Productions is dedicated to amplifying the voices of Caribbean-American and Caribbean diasporic artists. Through our productions and programs, we aim to create thought-provoking art that inspires change and fosters dialogue. www.conchshellproductions.com

About HB Studio

HB Studio is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports vigorous, lifelong practice in the theater arts based on a solid foundation of practical training. The Studio was conceived as a place where artists at all stages of their careers could continue to work and train between engagements, supported and challenged by their more experienced colleagues, in a space free from pressures related to commercial success. HB Studio is open to any person with a serious interest in the theater and its related disciplines. www.hbstudio.org

Comments