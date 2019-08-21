Claudia Corrieri Literary Prize Will Fund Writers' Scholarships At Two NYC Drama Schools In 2020

In 2020, for the second year, the Claudia Corrieri Literary Prize, a scholarship fund, will be awarded to actors, playwrights and screenwriters at two institutions: Manhattan's Barrow Group Theater Company and School and Brooklyn's Terry Knickerbocker Studio. The grants, valued at $1,500 each, will help fund writing classes to be selected at the student's discretion at both schools.



The awards were established in 2019 by Claudia Corrieri, who is herself an actor / singer-songwriter, to encourage emerging writers to grow and challenge themselves. The grants do not favor any performance discipline or genre. At Barrow Group Theater Company and School, where diverse classes are offered, students may enroll in classes in playwriting, screenwriting, writing for TV and writing for actors. At

Terry Knickerbocker Studio, the funds may be used for any classes including (but not limited to) solo show writing, acting and speech.



Applications for the 2020 awards will be accepted from September 30, 2019 until February 29, 2020. Applications must include: 5-10 pages of a short story, the first 1-2 scenes from a play or the first 1-2 scenes from a film, together with an overview/outline of the full work being submitted and a short bio . Entries will judged by Ms. Corrieri alone.

Winners will be announced on April 15, 2020. Web links for applications are not ready as of this writing, so writers are encouraged to contact the two institutions for further submission information.



On May 6, 2019, the first Corrieri Literary Prize for study at Terry Knickerbocker Studio was presented to a first year student there, Daley Baker. For more info see: https://tinyurl.com/y4u5m2ec. The first Barrow Group Theater Company and School scholarship was awarded on May 15, 2019 to playwright Tracy Carns. Info on the Barrow Group scholarship can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/y4exw4gj.



The Barrow Group Theater Company and School is located at 312 W 36th Street (3rd floor), Manhattan. The Terry Knickerbocker Studio is located at 68 34th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.



Claudia Corrieri is author/performer of "Chiara The Musical," a solo show which debuted April 24, 2019 at Joe's Pub with piano accompaniment and harmonisation by Obie-winner Jonathan Hart Makawaia. It is a coming of age story in which a young woman seeks to find her voice against a dominant man. The piece has musical antecedents in Mexican "Ranchera" songs and Cole Porter. She is also actor and author of "Luna," a modern-day musical in which she plays and explores a myth of the Italian goddess of the moon. That piece draws upon Spanish and Latin music plus musical genres including Soul, Jazz and Classical Opera.



Corrieri plays the leading role of Claire in the indie film "Call of the Klondike" (2011), in which director Alice Evans re-imagines William A. Wellman's 1935 film adaptation of Jack London's "Call of the Wild." The part was originally played by Loretta Young.



Ms. Corrieri is also author of the book, "Speaking Through the Multitude, Composition 1, 2, 3 & 4," which is available through Amazon UK and Barnes and Noble. It is a work of written stories accompanied by a soundtrack. She is an alumna of University of the Arts London, Central Saint Martins and Chelsea College of Art (Foundation & B.A.). She trained in the U.S. at New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study and is presently finishing her thesis.



As an art writer, she has contributed to Arts Review (UK) and written the exhibition catalog for Tom Lovelace's "Disruptions in Landscape Photography" (Galleri Image, Denmark 2011). She has also modeled for two portrait series by Wang Wei.





