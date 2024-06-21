Classical Theatre of Harlem Unveils Full Cast for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Classical Theatre of Harlem has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Carl Cofield. Set against the backdrop of the Harlem Renaissance, this free outdoor production promises to be a celebration of talent, culture, and community. This production was made possible by the generous support of Wendell Pierce.

Event Details:

Dates: Tuesday through Sunday, July 6th - 28th

Time: 8:30 PM

Location: Richard Rodgers Amphitheatre in Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem, NY

Reservations: http://cthnyc.org/msnd/

Joining comedian Russell Peters in his Shakespearean debut as Nick Bottom, the cast features a talented ensemble of performers who will bring Shakespeare's magical world to life:

Understudies:

Olivia London* as U/S - Puck / Titania-Hippolyta

Collin McConnell as U/S - Egeus, Quince, Snug, 2nd fairy, Moth, Snout, First Fairy, Peaseblossom, Flute, Cobweb

Jaylen Eashmond as U/S - Bottom

Christopher Then* as U/S - Oberon / Theseus

Angelica Williams as U/S - Starveling, Mustardseed; Helena

Marcus Fitzpatrick as U/S - Demetrius/Lysander

(*denotes AEA member)

"We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional cast of performers to our production of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,'" said Carl Cofield, Director of the production. "Their talent and dedication will undoubtedly bring new depth and vibrancy to Shakespeare's beloved comedy, as we transport audiences to the heart of the Harlem Renaissance."

CTH is dedicating their entire 25th Anniversary Season to longtime trustee Andre Braugher. The 2024-25 season will also continue to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, and will open with this FREE Harlem Renaissance-themed Uptown Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream and the world premiere of Memnon by Will Power, directed by Carl Cofield at the Getty Villa in California in September.

For more information about the show, please visit cthnyc.org and reservations can be made directly here: http://cthnyc.org/msnd/

WNYC is a media partner of The Classical Theatre of Harlem.

The 2024 CTH season will also include the following performances:

