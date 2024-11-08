Chain Theatre 2025 Winter One-Act Festival Now Accepting Submissions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chain Theatre has announced that submissions are now open for the highly anticipated Chain One-Act Festival, returning from February 3 to March 2, 2025. The festival will be hosted in the heart of midtown Manhattan, across Chain Theatre's two performance spaces: a 99-seat Off-Broadway theater and a 65-seat theater.

The festival celebrates new, original work from voices across the theater world, accepting plays ranging from 10 to 60 minutes in length. Past festival participants include celebrated talents such as Pulitzer Prize-winner John Patrick Shanley (Doubt), playwright Lyle Kessler (Orphans), and actor-writer Eric Bogosian (Talk Radio, AMC's Interview with the Vampire). Last winter's festival also featured Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), who made his theatrical directorial debut with the Chain Theatre.

Submissions are free, as is participation for selected works. Additionally, the Chain Theatre provides rehearsal hours to all participants, offering essential support to bring each vision to life on stage.

To review submission guidelines and full festival rules, visit www.chaintheatre.org/winter-one-act-fest-landing-2025. Submissions are open through December 1, 2024.

Submission link: https://www.chaintheatre.org/winter-one-act-fest-landing-2025.

