Cathy Carlton Returns To The New York Stage in THE DOG SHOW After 30 Years

Cathy Carlton (AEA) is set to return to the New York stage after a long absence for the role of Pauline in The Dog Showpremiering at The Players Theater January 12-29.

Carlton is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. "I was theatrically born on E. 4th. Street. It was a thrilling time to be a young actor on that block in the 80's," she says. "I did my first play there, and many others on that block. The New York Theatre Ensemble (RIP) was my north star."

Cathy relocated to Los Angeles, where she continued to pursue theater projects with ensemble companies including Theatre of NOTE and Ghost Road Company. "My vision of what theater could be was made in New York and I carried that with me. The ensemble spirit never left me and followed me to Los Angeles." Additional roles include Alex, A Fury (Orestes Remembered: The Fury Project)*, Gotchling (A Bright Room Called Day), Adele (Monologue for a Century City Secretary), Irma (The Balcony) and Eurydice (Antigone).

The Dog Show, set in southeast Missouri on a small, dog breeder's farm, features Cathy in the leading role as the mother Pauline, a woman institutionalized while her family works to uncover what Pauline remembers about a terrible crime she has committed.

Cathy befriended playwright Ivan Faute in Los Angeles when the play was being developed at Will Geer's Thetaricum Botanicum and has been attached to the project ever since. "Cathy brings depth and humanity to the character of Pauline, a complex role that asks a lot from the actor," Faute says. "She has not only brought the character to life but added layers that I'm excited to see embodied."

Cathy currently resides in western Massachusetts, working on her second book, Freddie in Heaven, a series of essays on forgiveness. She will matriculate at Hampshire College in the spring, where she also works, to finish her bachelor's degree in theatre.

"I'm so happy to be returning home to NYC with The Dog Show at The Players Theatre with my fellow artists; creating another ensemble experience," she says. "I also look forward to hanging out at Phebe's again. I can't wait!"