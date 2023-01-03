Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cathy Carlton Returns To The New York Stage in THE DOG SHOW After 30 Years

Performances run January 12-29.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Cathy Carlton Returns To The New York Stage in THE DOG SHOW After 30 Years

Cathy Carlton (AEA) is set to return to the New York stage after a long absence for the role of Pauline in The Dog Showpremiering at The Players Theater January 12-29.

Carlton is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. "I was theatrically born on E. 4th. Street. It was a thrilling time to be a young actor on that block in the 80's," she says. "I did my first play there, and many others on that block. The New York Theatre Ensemble (RIP) was my north star."

Cathy relocated to Los Angeles, where she continued to pursue theater projects with ensemble companies including Theatre of NOTE and Ghost Road Company. "My vision of what theater could be was made in New York and I carried that with me. The ensemble spirit never left me and followed me to Los Angeles." Additional roles include Alex, A Fury (Orestes Remembered: The Fury Project)*, Gotchling (A Bright Room Called Day), Adele (Monologue for a Century City Secretary), Irma (The Balcony) and Eurydice (Antigone).

The Dog Show, set in southeast Missouri on a small, dog breeder's farm, features Cathy in the leading role as the mother Pauline, a woman institutionalized while her family works to uncover what Pauline remembers about a terrible crime she has committed.

Cathy befriended playwright Ivan Faute in Los Angeles when the play was being developed at Will Geer's Thetaricum Botanicum and has been attached to the project ever since. "Cathy brings depth and humanity to the character of Pauline, a complex role that asks a lot from the actor," Faute says. "She has not only brought the character to life but added layers that I'm excited to see embodied."

Cathy currently resides in western Massachusetts, working on her second book, Freddie in Heaven, a series of essays on forgiveness. She will matriculate at Hampshire College in the spring, where she also works, to finish her bachelor's degree in theatre.

"I'm so happy to be returning home to NYC with The Dog Show at The Players Theatre with my fellow artists; creating another ensemble experience," she says. "I also look forward to hanging out at Phebe's again. I can't wait!"




CAESAR Comes to Pangea Next Weekend Photo
CAESAR Comes to Pangea Next Weekend
Pangea NYC and The Essential Services Project (ESP) present a live, in-person, presentation of CAESAR, A One-Man Epic, Conceived and Performed by John Fisher.
Eve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad Theater Photo
Eve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad Theater
The Fruit Trilogy will be presented by Ripple Effect Artists on Monday, February 13 @ 7:00 p.m. Three short plays by the Tony-Award winning playwright of The Vagina Monologues.
LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH Virtual Reading To Stream January 28 Photo
LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH Virtual Reading To Stream January 28
'Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother forty wacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one.' You know the rhyme, you may even know about the crime, but what happened after Lizzie Borden had been acquitted for the crime of the century?
THE VICKSBURG PROJECT Will Get World Premiere at Harlem Stage Photo
THE VICKSBURG PROJECT Will Get World Premiere at Harlem Stage
Harlem Stage kicks off 2023 with the world premiere of the exploded song cycle The Vicksburg Project, produced by Mabou Mines and piece by piece productions, and created by Eve Beglarian, Karen Kandel, and Mallory Catlett.

More Hot Stories For You


Eve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad TheaterEve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad Theater
January 4, 2023

The Fruit Trilogy will be presented by Ripple Effect Artists on Monday, February 13 @ 7:00 p.m. Three short plays by the Tony-Award winning playwright of The Vagina Monologues.
LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH Virtual Reading To Stream January 28LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH Virtual Reading To Stream January 28
January 4, 2023

'Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother forty wacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one.' You know the rhyme, you may even know about the crime, but what happened after Lizzie Borden had been acquitted for the crime of the century?
THE VICKSBURG PROJECT Will Get World Premiere at Harlem StageTHE VICKSBURG PROJECT Will Get World Premiere at Harlem Stage
January 4, 2023

Harlem Stage kicks off 2023 with the world premiere of the exploded song cycle The Vicksburg Project, produced by Mabou Mines and piece by piece productions, and created by Eve Beglarian, Karen Kandel, and Mallory Catlett.
Desi Waters Wins Best Actress Award at NY Theater 2022 WinterfestDesi Waters Wins Best Actress Award at NY Theater 2022 Winterfest
January 3, 2023

Desi Waters shared the best actress award for her portrayal of abolitionist Sojourner Truth in the drama 'Dust of Egypt' at the New York Theater 2022 Winterfest Awards ceremony which took place on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Teatro LATEA on Manhattan's Lower East Side.
Cathy Carlton Returns To The New York Stage in THE DOG SHOW After 30 YearsCathy Carlton Returns To The New York Stage in THE DOG SHOW After 30 Years
January 3, 2023

Cathy Carlton (AEA) is set to return to the New York stage after a long absence for the role of Pauline in The Dog Showpremiering at The Players Theater January 12-29.
share