Casting Set For Reading Based On The Life Of George Burns And Gracie Allen, THE RACONTEURS

Casting is set for a private invite-only workshop reading of The Raconteurs: A Story Of George Burns & Gracie Allen to be presented on Aug 5th at 7 pm in New York City.

The Eugene O'Neill Center Playwright Conference semi-finalist, directed by Allen Lewis Rickman features playwright Lauren Milberger (Ten Thousand Saints) as Gracie Allen, Kevin Sebastian (Murphy Brown, Blue Bloods) as George Burns, Abby Goldfarb (Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish) as Mary, Justin Liebergen (Redheads Anonymous) as Jack Benny and Allen Lewis Rickman (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) as The Announcer/Stage Directions.

Milberger's play-within-a-play tells the tale of Burns and Allen, legendary entertainers, as George Burns finds himself narrating the story of his and wife Gracie Allen's life with his best friends Jack Benny and Mary along for the ride. "From Vaudeville to Radio and finally through Television, George spins a tale of romance, songs, and success as the line between reality and fantasy begin to blur. Is the key to living a great life the same as crafting a great joke? Or is truth-in-comedy a myth?"

The play promises to tell the story of Gracie Allen, the most successful comic actresses of her time, in a way never before seen on stage.

Lauren Milberger (Playwright; Gracie Allen) is an actor, writer, and playwright who has written extensively on Burns and Allen for media and print.





