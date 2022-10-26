Cast Complete For New Original Queer Musical, SHOOTING STAR

After a tumultuous two and a half years, theater has come back and with it, voices speaking up and out with new stories on important topics, and using the medium to shed light on communities that we don't necessarily see in the musical theater world. One example: the gay porn industry. The new original musical, SHOOTING STAR, invites you to get your own inside look at an industry that earns 75 million clicks every day.

SHOOTING STAR began its production journey in Los Angeles with a sold-out pre-pandemic run that the LA Times called "A traditional American musical: a heartwarming tale of misfits." A whole new cast and a world-altering pandemic later, the show is finally gearing up for its NYC premiere, an exciting immersive production at 3 Dollar Bill, Brooklyn's premiere queer club and performance venue, that will play for 14 performances and put the audience in the middle of the laughter, the drama, the belting and most importantly, the heart. This semi-autobiographical, musical love story set in the world of the gay adult film industry, is a book and concept from the mind of Florian Klein (international award-winning porn star, Hans Berlin), with music by Thomas Zaufke and lyrics by Erik Ransom.

"I was compelled to write Shooting Star after entering the porn industry, when I found that that world was not as horrible as I feared it might be, and as I think many assume it is," explains Klein. "What I actually found was people still wholeheartedly chasing real dreams, real connections and real feelings. I was fascinated by this world that was not that different from Hollywood at all, and I really wanted to talk about it."

The long-awaited New York premiere of SHOOTING STAR will feature a stacked cast of powerhouse talent including Coleman Cummings (20th & 25th Anniversary tours of RENT), Juan Danner (El Otro Oz), Grant Evan (The Baker's Wife), Grant Latus (On Your Feet), Spencer Petro (The Bisley Boy), Maya Santiago (recent graduate of Point Park University), Brennan Stylez (Xena: Warrior Princess the Musical), Zuri Washington (Sister Act) and Craig Winberry (The Life and Music of George Michael).

Joining Klein behind the scenes is a dream creative team helping bring the Shooting Star world to life. Directed by Dennis Corsi, music directed by Brad Simmons, choreographed by Michael McCrary and Alyssa Fuhrman, stage managed by Francesca Enders, with creative consultant work by Peter Dunn, costumes designed by Barbara Erin, intimacy direction by Blake Lee Zolfo, set consulting by David Goldstein, and produced by Shooting Star Musical LLC, Bruce Robert Harris and Michael Susko, SHOOTING STAR gives you a sincere look at the human side of porn, focusing on the performers in the adult film world - their desires, their dreams and their dramas. SHOOTING STAR is about love and family in a world where many people think this wouldn't be possible.

"Florian has really put his blood, sweat and tears into making this show happen," says creative consultant Peter Dunn. "And amazingly, so has every member of our truly incredible cast and crew. In such a short period of time, everyone involved really understands the importance of this story and its themes and just how special this show can be. It's been a privilege to be a part of, and we can't wait for audiences to experience it. Performative art of almost any kind really comes down to community and honesty, and so does the success of the characters in this story."

For the NYC premiere production of SHOOTING STAR, the producers are excited to welcome ES Collection USA / Addicted USA as the clothing/costume sponsor, supported by local New York club and fetish design house *ssTricks, and the international social app SCRUFF to the naughty little SHOOTING STAR family. Another milestone is the addition of MISTR as the presenting Sponsor. The telePrEP platform offers free

The immersive theater event of the year like no other will begin performances on October 26th and will complete its strictly limited engagement on December 18th, after having played 14 performances. Most shows begin at 7:30pm, with Sunday performances starting at 6:30pm. Doors will open one hour prior - come early and #Partylikeapornstar with everyone. Guests will immediately walk into The Black Rooster where the show takes place, and be welcomed with dancers, themed drinks, music, and a large vendor's market featuring everything from erotic toys to queer artists, fashion, accessories, and other goodies in an effort to amplify and support local queer art. Audiences will not just be watching the Ovation Award-nominated show, but will become a part of the story's universe.

"Change one life, change the world," concludes Klein. "If I have one person that realizes there's more that connects us than that separates us, then I have done my job as a writer. I hope audiences come to the same realization that I did. That we all want the same things, and that is family, acceptance, and love. And that we all deserve them."

That we do. Do not miss SHOOTING STAR LIVE! #Astarisporn

For more information and coverage of this revealing new musical and to purchase tickets, please go to https://www.shootingstarmusical.com/