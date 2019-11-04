Cast Announced For Jose Rivera's New Play LOVESONG (IMPERFECT)

Sara Koviak, Francesco Andolfi, and James B Kennedy - all alumni of Planet Connections Theatre Festivity - will star in Jose Rivera's new play, Lovesong (Imperfect) running February 8 - 22 at The Theater at the 14th Street Y, 344 E 14th Street, New York City. Previews are Sat, 2/8 @ 7:30 p.m.; Sun, 2/9 @ 5 p.m.; Mon, 2/10 @ 7:30 p.m.; Tues, 2/11 @ 7:30 p.m.; opening Sat, 2/15 @ 7:30 p.m.; and running Sun, 2/16 @ 5 p.m.; Mon, 2/17 @ 7:30 p.m.; Tues, 2/18 @ 7:30 p.m.; closing on Sat, 2/22 @ 7:30 p.m.

Multi-award-winning Playwrights for A Cause writer and celebrated member of the Planet Connections community, José Rivera, (Obie winner, Marisol and References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot, Academy Award Nominee, "The Motorcycle Diaries"), premieres a new play with a powerful message spiced with magical realism. In Lovesong (Imperfect) death has been declared illegal by the U.S. government, trees grow lights instead of leaves and ghosts love the living, perhaps a little too much. There, two foolhardy lovers search for a love that lasts forever in this fantastical comedy about imperfect relationships.

"I'm so thrilled to be joining the Planet Connections family of Lovesong and cannot wait to bring this incredibly beautiful, magical, whimsical story to life," says Ms. Koviak regarding her role of Delilah. James Kennedy agreed: "It's so exciting to be back working with my wonderful Planet Connections family," he said exuberantly, with Francesco Andolfi chiming in with "I'm beyond grateful for this incredible opportunity. Thank you, Glory Kadigan, thank you, Jose Rivera, thank you, Planet Connections."

This production is co-presented by Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, which premiered the play in staged-reading format at a previous Planet Connections event, and by The Theater at the 14th Street Y. "Francesco Andolfi and James Kennedy have been part of the Planet Connections community for many years. They are both Planet Connections award winning actors who have delivered brilliant performance after brilliant performance at our festival. I've also had the pleasure of directing them both. Besides their immense talent and skill, they always bring love and compassion to every rehearsal room," said Glory Kadigan, PCTF founder and artistic director. Mr. Kennedy and Mr. Andolfi have been members of Planet Connections for 10 and 6 years, respectively.

Ms. Kadigan also commented, "I first saw Sara Koviak in a reading José Rivera presented at Planet Connections a couple of years ago. She's an exceptional actress and I've really enjoyed getting to know her this last month. Like her cast mates she is bright, creative, and generous of heart."

Rivera's play exemplifies the mission of The Theater at the 14th Street Y, which is to focus on social awareness and change through big picture narrative. Inspired by works that welcome artists of all backgrounds, The Theater places artists as the heart of its' community and seeks to create an inclusive cultural experience for all.

Opening around the same time at The Theater at The 14th Street Y is DARK PLANET: Not Your Mother's Valentine's Day, presented by Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, running Thursdays and Fridays, February 6-21, featuring the works of Monica Bauer, Jake Brasch, Erik Champney, Gabrielle Fox, Glory Kadigan, Drew Larimore, Quincy Long, Desi Moreno-Penson, Jan Rosenberg, and Lenny Schwartz. This is an unbridled, nefarious evening of playlets and decadent dark comedies.

Planet Connections Staff: Glory Kadigan (Producing Artistic Director); Kim Marie Jones (Assistant Artistic Director); Jenna R. Lazar (Managing Director); Ariel Francoeur (Assistant Managing Director); Jay Michaels (Press Representative)

Sara Koviak: Most Recent: Kayla Nixon in HBO's new series "The Undoing", starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant; Lily in "The Fall of a Sparrow" (also producer of this short suspense film written/directed by José Rivera); multiple zany characters in The Silencer (Best Play nominee in New York Theatre Festival). Workshops include world premieres in Chicago (Goodman Theatre), Boston (Huntington), and the 25th anniversary of José Rivera's Marisol in NYC. Prior to her acting career, Sara was an accomplished lifelong classical dancer, gracing The Metropolitan Opera (Bartlett Sher's Tales of Hoffmann, Laurent Pelly's Manon, Robert LePage's Damnation of Faust, Mary Zimmerman's Armida) and Lincoln Center (Cinderella and Peter and the Wolf). Other credits include working with Steven Schwartz as the aerial soloist in Goodspeed's tour of Pippin, "Have You Seen Calvin?" (film), Elsinore County at Theatre Row (also choreographer), Dream Laurie in Oklahoma! at Media Theatre, The Maids at INTAR, "One Life to Live", and Jordan Matter's Dancers Among Us (book). Accomplished film and theatre choreographer and current faculty at New York Film Academy's Musical Theatre School and The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. Planet Connections alum with the featured staged reading of José Rivera's Lovesong. www.SaraKoviak.com

Francesco Andolfi is a New York based Italian actor and playwright. During his almost eight years working in the city, his theater credits include: Messer Nicia in The Mandrake Roots with KIT, lead in Beats Me(Boh) with Fringe in Rome, Dorian Gray in The Picture of Dorian Gray at Workshop Theater, Ajax in Drones with Planet Connections, Casper in Clover at LaMaMa, Troubadour in The Troubadour Struck by Lightning with Fringe NYC, Creon in Antigone at Theater Row. He recently premiered in Rome with his Of Trains and Heroes and will soon bring the show to the Player's with Janice Orlandi. He won Outstanding Lead Actor Award at Planet Connections Festivity and received two nominations for Best Playwright and Best Reading of a Play for DEFENCE.

James B Kennedy is a Brooklyn based actor, & thrilled to be back working with Planet Connections. He was previously seen in their world premiere of Erik Ehn's Clover at LaMama and The Hunting Season at 2018 Planet Connections Theatre Festivity (Winner Best Overall Production, & nominated for Best Featured Actor). Other P.C.T.F. credits include His Beauty (nominated Best Supporting Actor), & New Beulah (Winner Best Featured Actor & Best Ensemble Cast) with other recent theatre credits including All Is Bright at the 2019 Minnesota Fringe Festival (Winner Best of Fringe - "Twin Cities Arts Reader"); Nylon Fusion's This Round On Us series; Minor Deviations at the Kraine Theater; Pause at Gene Frankel Theatre; and Clown Alley at NJ Rep. He can be seen on the web series, "The Z-List" & "Seeking Sublet," and in the video game "Red Dead Redemption 2." You can also hear him on the pod musical, "The Fall of the House of Sunshine." James is also a member of Barefoot Theatre Company.

The 14th Street Y is a vibrant community center grounded in the belief that contemporary Jewish sensibilities can be a source of inspiration, connection, and learning for individuals and families we serve throughout downtown Manhattan. The 14th Street Y focuses on health and fitness, education and enrichment programs, and innovative arts and cultural programming. The 14th Street Y is committed to the development of the whole person and bettering peoples' lives and strengthening individual and family connections by building an inclusive and sustainable community.

The 14th Street Y serves more than 26,000 people annually and is proud to be part of the Educational Alliance, a 501c3 non-profit organization with a 129-year history of serving New Yorkers downtown.





