CHRISTMAS ON DOINK A Holiday Extravaganza Comes To Tampa With Evan Lomba and Jillian Koehn

Prepare to be dazzled as the enchanting "Christmas On Doink" spectacular takes center stage, promising an unforgettable holiday experience for all. This star-studded event, featuring the dynamic duo Evan Lomba and Jillian Koehn, is set to captivate audiences with a magical blend of dance, festive cheer, and a show-stopping live singing performance.

Evan Lomba, renowned for his vocal prowess and charismatic stage presence, will grace the audience with a mesmerizing live singing performance that will echo the spirit of the season. Paired with Jillian Koehn's unparalleled dance artistry, this dynamic duo will transport attendees into a winter wonderland of joy and celebration.

"Christmas On Doink" isn't just an event; it's a holiday extravaganza that promises to be the highlight of the season. From breathtaking choreography to Evan Lomba's soulful rendition of a Christmas classic, this spectacle is tailor-made for families, friends, and anyone seeking a festive escape.

Event Highlights:

- Evan Lomba's Heartwarming Song: Experience the magic as Evan Lomba delivers a live performance that will tug at your heartstrings and leave you in awe.

- Spectacular Dance Performances: Jillian Koehn and Evan Lomba's mesmerizing dance routines and choreography will add a dynamic and visually stunning element to the festivities.

- Festive Atmosphere: Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with dazzling decorations, cheerful tunes, and an ambiance that radiates the warmth of Christmas.

"Christmas On Doink" promises to be a night to remember, bringing together the joy, excitement, and magic of the holiday season. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event that will create memories to last a lifetime.