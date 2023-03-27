Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CELLINO V BARNES is Back in NYC in April

Performances run April 13th - May 7th.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Comedians Mike B. Breen (Vice, Splitsider, Fusion) and David Rafailedes (Lao-Fi NYC, Tooning Out The News, Good Morning Astoria) are taking their hit show Cellino v. Barnes for its first extended run. This two-man show is a comedy about the personal injury law firm Cellino and Barnes, famous for its 888 jingle and the high-profile tabloid-style breakup of the firm's two name partners. The show is gearing up for the run - 20 shows from April 13th thru May 7th, at the Chashama Theater at 320 West 23rd Street.

This is the first extended run for the production which has sold out 20+ performances in Buffalo, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles. As seen in the New York Post, New York Magazine, and AMNY Cellino v. Barnes follows Ross Cellino and Steve Barnes from their humble beginnings to the tumultuous split by piecing together facts, hearsay, and downright absurdity. After a two year hiatus Cellino v. Barnes returns to a live audience with a new script, for the ever-evolving story.

It will be a site-specific show, opting for a vacant commercial space outfitted to give audiences the feel of an austere (if dismal) law office rather than a traditional theater. The space is managed by the non-profit Chashama, which is dedicated to connecting artists and audiences with unused New York real estate.

For this run, Breen and Rafailedes are teaming up with producers Cameron Koffman and David Pochapin. The production team also includes Martin Rather and Robby Mitchell. The word is spreading and tickets are selling fast with two sellouts already on the books. Learn more at cellino-v-barnes.com.

Dates: April 13th - May 7th (Performances Thursday-Sunday)

Venue: ChaShaMa

320 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011

General Admission: $40




