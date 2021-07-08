CELLINO V. BARNES Will Return to The Bell House in August

Comedians Mike B. Breen (Vice, Splitsider, Fusion) and David Rafailedes (Lao-Fi NYC, Tooning Out The News, Good Morning Astoria) are taking their hit play Cellino v. Barnes back to the Bell House on August 6th and 13th, 2021 at 8:00PM after a yearlong COVID19 hiatus.

Although most New Yorkers are familiar with the Cellino & Barnes jingle, billboards, and breakup, do they know the whole story?

As seen in the New York Magazine, Cellino v. Barnes follows Ross Cellino and Steve Barnes from their humble beginnings to the tumultuous split by piecing together facts, hearsay, and downright absurdity. After a yearlong quarantine Cellino v. Barnes returns to a live audience with a new script, for the ever-evolving story. Visit cellino-v-barnes.com for show details and to purchase the one of a kind Cellino & Barnes NFT for $8,888,888.

Date: August 6th and 13th, 2021

Venue: The Bell House

149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Doors: 7:30 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

General Admission: $15

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cellino-v-barnes-tickets-156728161149

Website: www.cellino-v-barnes.com/

NFT: https://www.cellino-v-barnes.com/nft