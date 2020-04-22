Broadway Murder Mysteries is Giving Away Free Digital Downloads of 'Bullets on Broadway'

Broadway Murder Mysteries - a new murder mystery game company created by Broadway talent - has announced that it is giving away free digital downloads of Bullets on Broadway, their first murder mystery party game, which launched today and can be played virtually by video chat.

Broadway Murder Mysteries was created in March, when many Broadway performers, writers, marketers, and talent began losing their jobs and receiving pay cuts due to the effects of COVID-19 on the industry. Broadway Murder Mysteries was created to give projects to out of work talent, while creating something inherently theatrical that Broadway fans would love.

Monica Hammond, Founder of Broadway Murder Mysteries said, "For the last seven years, I've written and hosted murder mystery parties and they've always been such a hit that I decided to make one for Broadway fans. And since no one's throwing in-person parties anytime soon, I adapted the rules to be able to be played virtually by video chat. Having worked in the Broadway industry for the last 5 years I wanted to put my own spin on the classic murder mystery party and try to give as much work as possible to Broadway talent who are among some of the most impacted by this crisis. And giving away a free version is my way of giving folks at home their Broadway fix while we all get through this challenging time together."

Download a FREE six-character version of Bullets on Broadway, a brand-new murder mystery party game at www.BroadwayMurderMysteries.com/free.

About Bullets on Broadway - A Brand-New Broadway Themed Murder Mystery Party Game

It's opening night of Murder in the First on Broadway, and nerves are high. The cast and crew are all a buzz backstage with the excitement of the lights, the sounds - and the dead body of big-shot Broadway Producer. There lays Jack Bialystock, shot in the back center stage before the curtain could rise. Was the murderer a cast member, like Anita Part who's making her Broadway debut tonight, or seasoned performer Sienna Stealer? Was it the snooty theatre critic Bob Blandley, or a member of the audience like Megan Phan who somehow wandered backstage? There's only one way to find out: play the game Bullets on Broadway! But hold onto your overpriced wine-the murderer may be YOU!





