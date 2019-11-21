Breaking & Entering Presents the Pre-Emerging Artist Festival 2019

Tickets are now on sale for the Pre-Emerging Artist Festival, which kicks off in just a few weeks!

This Winter, Breaking & Entering Theatre Collective is breaking the mold of the theatre world by premiering new work by seven "pre-emerging" playwrights at the Pre-Emerging Artist Festival (PEA Fest) at the Chain Theatre, located at 312 W 32nd St, Floor 4.

Audiences will see the premieres of The End of Incorporated Filth by Chloé Hayat, Sweet Shop by Tori Lassman, Small Town Icons by SMJ, Abandon All Hope: Bees Who Enter Here by Sarah Marksteiner, 12 Year Old Boys, My Mom, and Other Things That I Don't Understand by Maggie Metnick, Fishbowl by Nicholas Vasillios Pappas, and Songs of the Voodoo Queen by Annabelle Revak.

Each piece has one performance between December 5-7. To view the performance schedule or purchase tickets, go to bethtrco.org/festival.

"We're so thrilled to be producing PEA Fest this year at the Chain Theatre. We've become increasingly frustrated as young artists at the lack of space we have to create and collaborate on work that excites us. This festival has brought together upwards of 50 pre-emerging artists and provided them with the opportunity to share their work on a New York stage. I couldn't be more proud of each person on this team, and I'm so lucky to be creating theatre alongside them."

-Emily Bubeck: Artistic Director, Breaking & Entering

About each play:

12 Year Old Boys, My Mom, and Other Things That Make Me Nervous

by Maggie Metnick, premiering December 5, 2019

Directed by Andrew Mullins

Featuring Maggie Metnick

A one woman stand up show, Maggie explores the cruelty of pre-teen years, and other things that trigger social anxiety.

Fishbowl

by Nicholas Vasillios Pappas premiering December 5, 2019

Directed by Molly Van Der Molen

Featuring the acting talents of: Sam Barkley, Julia Crowley, Lauren DiMario, Jackson Goldberg, and Hasaan Nazari-Robati

Julia is trying to be a better person. Someone has other plans for her.

Small Town Icons

by SMJ, premiering December 5, 2019

Directed by Alex Church-Gonzales

Featuring the acting talent of Tristan Rose Gillia, Danielle Phillips, Maggie Rodgers, and Nina Roy

A revenge play based on two true and insane small town cases, Small Town Icons investigates the toxicity of small town upbringing and the pressures of being a friend's lifeline.

Song of the Voodoo Queen

by Annabelle Revak, premiering December 6

Directed by Aaron Cooper

Featuring the acting talents of Jaeda Blair, Paris Dickenson, Marcello Guzman, Kamryn Harris, Alex Loucks, and Aaron Wilson

A musical uncovering of Marie Laveau's rise to power as a healer and voodoo priestess in New Orleans.

Sweet Shop

by Tori Lassman, premiering December 6, 2019

Directed by Emily Bubeck

Featuring the acting talents of: Keara Benton, Connie Hall, E.B. Hinnant, Isaac Miller, Xander Browne, Gabriella Sprenkle, and Allegra Verlezza

An anti-capitalist rom-com about a woman who works in a sweat shop for sex bots who can't stop falling in love.

The End of Incorporated Filth

by Chloé Hayat, premiering December 7, 2019

Directed by Galia Backal

Featuring the acting talents of: Keyana Hemphill, Michael C. Ortiz, Geoff Poppler, Taylor Edelle Stuart, and Allegra Verlezza

The End of Incorporated Filth explores the burlesque scene in the late thirties after anti-LGBTQ and Sex-Censorship laws affect the community.

Abandon All Hope: Bees Who Enter Here

by Sarah Marksteiner, premiering December 7, 2019

Directed by Kevin Russell Poole

Featuring the acting talents of: Emily Bubeck, Rachel Confransisco, Dara Pohl Feldman, Ashton Fortune, E.B. Hinnant, and Sophia Isabella Quiroga, Jonathon Ryan, and Taylor Edelle Stuart

In this feminist horror satire, our heroine Amazonia quite literally "gets herself pregnant" with a hive of bees. She leads her swarm into the Promise Land--to apocalyptic ends.

Festival Dramaturg: Shay Thomas, Festival Sound Designer: Ethan Wintgens, Festival Lighting Designer: Riley Cavanaugh, Festival Props Designer: Tori Lassman, Festival Costume Designer: Alex Church-Gonzales

For more information and the latest updates, join our newsletter, follow us on Instagram or check out our website at www.bethtrco.org





