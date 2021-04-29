Boomerang Presents A MURDER OF CROWS By Dan Marshall

Boomerang Theatre Company presents a one night only streaming presentation of A MURDER OF CROWS, a new play written by Dan Marshall and directed by Scott Ebersold. The performance streams live on Zoom Friday May 7th at 7pm, with playback for 48 hours after the curtain time. Tickets are $10, and will benefit Boomerang's new play development programs.

Who killed Reginald Crows, the dashing renaissance man of 20th Century Theater, who died in the bombing of London in 1940? Eighty years after his death, a banker's box of Crows ephemera lands on the desk of Kat Davidson, a graduate student in Berkeley. The contents of that box compel Kat to scour the dusty corners of the internet where she finds herself squarely in the crosshairs of a rabid Crows preservationist. Fact bleeds into fiction in this off-beat, comic detective story.

The reading features Kathleen Choe, Stephen DeRosa, Fernando Gonzalez, Colin Miyamoto, Eric William Morris, Nandita Shenoy, Sara Thigpen and Imani Pearl Williams.

Tickets are $10, and are available at https://murderofcrowsplay.eventbrite.com.