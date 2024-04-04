Black Latina Movement Will Revive OF MOTHERS AND MEN Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The nationally recognized cultural group Black Latina Movement has announced the revival of their critically acclaimed theater production called Of Mothers and Men (OMAM).

The production, written and directed by the founder Crystal Shaniece Roman, had a multi-city tour over a decade ago. The group is now bringing it back to the stage in New York City. The new cast performs a culturally significant play about contrasting perceptions of closeness from May 7-11, 2024, at the wild project in the East Village.

Through piercing monologues, Of Mothers and Men (OMAM) journeys into the storybooks of nine women, a homage to the gestation cycle, to share with audiences the varying ways external bonds, from romantic to maternal, influence their relationship with themselves.

The project delves into psychological nuances of parent-child relationships in households from Black, Latine, and Caribbean diasporas.

Each vignette is a testimony. From the secure and love-smitten, daughter parented by a maternal narcissist, and the bride healing from marital abandonment; to the woman facing challenges of matrescence–– or the process of entering motherhood. Topics rouse and boldly underscore cultural open secrets.

"Black and Brown lives are more than the pain and trauma that has been woven into the tapestry of our strength. We deserve to have more conversations about our healthy relationship dynamics, as well as more expressions of the complexities that exist within the arts," said Crystal Shaniece Roman, a New Yorker with Jamaican and Puerto Rican ancestry, who performs a theme.

Since its 2010 birth, OMAM has been performed off-Broadway and at universities across the Northeast. The Black Latina Movement plans to tour its 2024 iteration after its Spring debut.