Baryshnikov Arts Center Announces Spring 2023 Performances and Artist Residencies

Baryshnikov Arts Center has announced the Spring 2023 season of dance, music, and multimedia performances. January brings Vertigo Dance Company's PARDES (New York Premiere) and flamenco artist Israel Galván's SOLO to BAC, followed in February by the New York Premiere of AMOC (American Modern Opera Company)'s How to Fall Apart composed by Carolyn Chen and the World Premiere of Eunbi Kim's music and new media work it feels like a dream. In April, BAC presents the World Premiere Virtual Commission of Shawn Fitzgerald Ahern and Emilie Leriche's dance film One & One Other, and the Spring 2023 season concludes with the New York Premiere of choreographer Miguel Gutierrez's I as another in May.

BAC's Spring 2023 season also includes four BAC Artist Residency programs, supporting 17 artists and collectives across disciplines: Monica Bill Barnes & Company, Aszure Barton, binbinFactory / Satoshi Haga + Rie Fukuzawa, Rose Bond, Zbigniew Bzymek + Kuba Falk, Leslie Cuyjet, John Jasperse, Claude Johnson, Daniel Evan Kersh, Jodi Melnick, Denisa Musilova, David Neumann, Haruko Crow Nishimura / Degenerate Art Ensemble, Raymond Pinto, Shamel Pitts, Melisa Tien, and Welcome to Campfire / Ingrid Kapteyn + Tony Bordonaro.



BARYSHNIKOV ARTS CENTER PRESENTS: SPRING 2023 PERFORMANCES

Tickets are on sale now at BACNYC.ORG.



Vertigo Dance Company



PARDES (New York Premiere)

January 12 + 13 at 7:30PM, January 14 at 2PM + 7:30PM

Jerome Robbins Theater

Tickets: $25



Under the artistic direction of Noa Wertheim, the internationally acclaimed Israeli modern dance company Vertigo has begun its third decade with an impressive repertoire of original works. Beyond her contribution to cultural life in Israel, Wertheim's unique approach promotes social change by creating an artistic connection with the community and the environment. Her latest work, PARDES (the Hebrew word for "orchard"), is a dance for six performers exploring the connection of the body to its inner spiritual layers while being interwoven with the common tapestry of humanity. Wertheim's lush choreography is accompanied by original music by Itamar Doari, one of Israel's most prominent percussion artists.

Choreographer: Noa Wertheim

Assistant Choreographer: Rina Wertheim-Koren

Dancers: Etai Peri, Sian Olles, Eden Ben Shimol, Ruth Ben David, Ilan Golubovich, Theo Samsworth, Micah Amos, Korina Fraiman

Original Music: Itamar Doari

Stage Design: Zohar Shoef

Styling: Rosie Canaan

Lighting Design: Dani Fishof - Magenta

CEO: Adi Sha'al

Company Manager: Sandra Brown

Production Abroad: Maya Williams

International Relations and Vertigo Friends: Rachel Grodjinovsky



Israel Galván

SOLO

January 23 + 24 at 7:30PM

Jerome Robbins Theater

Tickets: $25 at bacnyc.org

In Israel Galván's SOLO, the physical language of flamenco is recodified, using modes of expression that are genealogically related as well as performative aspects of other rituals of popular culture, from football to activism to cross-dressing. In constant pursuit of a dance that frees itself from the inherited features of established flamenco, Galván says: "SOLO is a coincidence - one day when I was dancing I stood still, I couldn't move, and there was no music. It was a minute of solitude. In all these years I have learned to dance alone with my solitudes. I realize the sound of my body and dance in silence."

Artistic Direction, Choreography, and Dance: Israel Galván

Sound: Pedro León

Management: Rosario Gallardo

Distribution: Rial & Eshelman

Production: Israel Galván Company in collaboration with INAEM, Instituo Nacional de las Artes Escénicas de la Música

AMOC (American Modern Opera Company)

How to Fall Apart (New York Premiere)

February 10 + 11 at 7:30PM

Jerome Robbins Theater

Tickets: $25

Composed by Carolyn Chen, How to Fall Apart describes cosmic, natural, and human processes of disintegration, aging, and falling apart. This evening-length work for three dancers, one violinist, and one cellist integrates text, gesture, and music, building upon Chen's long-standing compositional work "in which sensuality and abstraction find common ground" (LA Times). How to Fall Apart unfolds as various assemblages of sound, movement, and storytelling cohere, dissolve, and reform, telling personal and scientific stories about the climate crisis, cosmological history, the erosion of soil in Northern Chad, the aging body, The Billion Oyster Project in New York, and the operations of microbes.

Composed by Carolyn Chen

Performers:

Julia Eichten, dancer

Keir GoGwilt, violinist

Coleman Itzkoff, cellist

Yiannis Logothetis, dancer

Matilda Sakamoto, dancer

Movement Director: Julia Eichten

Lighting Designer: Mary Ellen Stebbins

Commissioned by AMOC.

Developed in part during an artist residency at Baryshnikov Arts Center.

Developed in residency at The Lumberyard.

Special thanks to Or Schraiber and Jay Campbell for contributing to early workshops of the piece, as well as to Justin Decatur, Suzanne Thorpe, George Gwilt, and Dea Lou Schraiber.

Eunbi Kim

it feels like a dream (World Premiere)

February 23 at 7:30PM

Jerome Robbins Theater

Tickets: $25 at bacnyc.org



Pianist Eunbi Kim presents a sonic memoir titled it feels like a dream, offering a meditation on family and identity in collaboration with new media artist Xuan. Featuring a dreamy soundworld of classical music with pop awareness interwoven with hypnotic projected visuals, this multimedia performance asks: What are the dreams we carry and pass on? it feels like a dream features music for piano, pre-recorded voices, and electronics written for and performed by Kim from Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), Angélica Negrón, Pauchi Sasaki, and Sophia Jani. Also joining Kim is guest artist Wen-Ting Wu on drums.



Pianist: Eunbi Kim

Art Director: Xuan

Composers: Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), Angélica Negrón, Pauchi Sasaki, and Sophia Jani



Developed in part during an artist residency at Baryshnikov Arts Center.



Shawn Fitzgerald Ahern + Emilie Leriche

One & One Other (Virtual World Premiere)

April 10 - 24

BAC Virtual Commission

Free / Available to watch Monday April 10 at 5PM until Monday April 24 at 5PM



In a bizarre play between reality and absurdist fantasy, One & One Other is a divergent dance film offering a window into the secret world that exists on the fringes of our late-night consciousness. At the heart of the film is the mind's ability to transport us away from the mundane, habitual rhythm of life into the incongruous realm of our imagination; a place that oscillates between the fantastic and the harrowing. One & One Other is Shawn Fitzgerald Ahern and Emilie Leriche's fifth collaboration together, driven by a shared ambition to push the boundaries of film and dance and uncover how the two media might meet, intersect, and disrupt each other.

​​Directed and Choreographed by: Shawn Fitzgerald Ahern and Emilie Leriche

Editors: Shawn Fitzgerald Ahern and Emilie Leriche

One & One Other was filmed in part during an artist residency at Baryshnikov Arts Center

Part One

Featuring: Shawn Fitzgerald Ahern and Emilie Leriche

Director of Photography: Bram VanderMark

Producer: Julia Bolt

Assistant Camera: Zhenya Townley, Tom Ford, Terry Ahern

Production Assistant: Riley Lynch

Stylist: Brie Welch

Music: Wolff Bergen, Niki & The Dove

Dramaturg: Megan Wright

Part Two

Featuring: Jonathan Fredrickson and Maximillian Leopold Deibert

Production Assistant: Lukas Turtur

Director of Photography: Danijel Bogdanic

Composer: Rebecca Foon

Dramaturg: Megan Wright

Miguel Gutierrez

I as another (New York Premiere)

May 4-6 at 7:30PM, May 7 at 2PM

Jerome Robbins Theater

Tickets: $25

I as another is a new duet created by Miguel Gutierrez. Performed with Laila Franklin, the work takes place in a future/present dystopia and explores the virtual architecture of memory, what it means to be alongside one another, and how existential despair has come into public view. Drawing inspiration from Martinican philosopher Édouard Glissant and his conceptions of Relation and Opacity, I as another examines what it means for differences to come into contact and how unknowable we can be.

Choreographer, Performer, Sound Design, Text, Costumes: Miguel Gutierrez

Performer and Collaborator: Laila Franklin

Lighting Design: Carolina Ortiz

Additional Sound Design: Rosana Cabán

Stage Manager: Robert McIntyre

Dramaturgical Assistance: Stephanie Acosta

Management: Michelle Fletcher

Research Assistant: Amit Noy

I as another is supported by a Caroline A. Hearst commission from Princeton University and contributions from individual donors. It has been developed through a Resident Artist Residency at Movement Research in New York and a residency at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

BARYSHNIKOV ARTS CENTER SPRING 2023 ARTIST RESIDENCIES

BAC Open Spring 2023

A two-week or four-week residency designed to support the creative process by providing artists selected via an open application process with resources to develop ideas, projects, and collaborations. The program offers a pressure-free environment for artists, who are encouraged to focus on their current priorities without the expectation of delivering a finished work. The BAC Open format, which hosts multiple residencies concurrently in BAC's studio spaces, provides opportunities for artists across disciplines to meet and exchange ideas. BAC Open concludes in a day of voluntary public studio showings - more details to be announced soon.

Dance + Theater Residency, March 6-18: Monica Bill Barnes & Company, NYC

Dance Residency, March 6-18: Daniel Evan Kersh, NYC

Dance Residency, March 20 - April 1: binbinFactory / Satoshi Haga + Rie Fukuzawa, NYC

Theater + Multimedia Residency, March 6 - April 1: Zbigniew Bzymek + Kuba Falk, NYC and Warsaw, Poland

Multidisciplinary Residency, March 6 - April 1: Haruko Crow Nishimura / Degenerate Art Ensemble, Seattle, Washington

Dance + Performance Art Residency, March 20 - April 1: Denisa Musilova, NYC and Jihlava, Czech Republic

Dance Residency, March 6 - April 1: Claude Johnson, NYC

Dance + Theater Residency, March 6 - April 1: Welcome to Campfire / Ingrid Kapteyn + Tony Bordonaro, NYC

The James and Martha Duffy Fellowship

Through a fund sponsored by the late BAC Board Member James H. Duffy, The James and Martha Duffy Fellowship provides financial support to selected BAC resident artists working in the dance discipline.

Dance Residency, April 3-15: Leslie Cuyjet, NYC

Dance Residency, April 3-15: Raymond Pinto, NYC

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA Works-in-Progress Residency

This residency is for Princess Grace Award winners who are developing projects of a multi-media or interdisciplinary nature. Princess Grace Foundation-USA Works-in-Progress Residents are identified through a panel process and are provided significant funding, exclusive use of a BAC studio or theater space for between one and three weeks, and full technical support.

Multimedia Residency, April 18-23: Rose Bond, Portland, Oregon

Dance Residency, January 30 - February 4 + November 27 - December 9: Shamel Pitts, NYC

The Bogliasco Fellowship

An expanded residency opportunity for artists to develop projects first at Bogliasco's facility in the serene coastal Italian environment, and then continue at BAC's studios in the urban setting of New York City. The Bogliasco Fellowship includes an honorarium as well as use of BAC's studio spaces.

Dance Residency, June 26-30: John Jasperse, NYC

Music + Theater Residency, June 12-16: Melisa Tien, NYC

Residency for Mid-Career and Established Artists

Artists are invited to develop new and existing projects in BAC's studio spaces.

Aszure Barton

Jodi Melnick

David Neumann



ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Vertigo Dance Company

was founded in 1992 by Noa Wertheim and Adi Shaal. The company has established a distinct presence in the contemporary dance scene in Israel and around the globe. Vertigo Dance Company is one of the leading dance companies in Israel and is invited to perform within the most prestigious International festivals and well known theaters around the Globe. The Company has become a worldwide Ambassador for Israeli Art. Through Noa Wertheim's unique artistic creative expression and movement, Vertigo is committed to expanding the boundaries of dance to raise social and environmental awareness. Noa Wertheim, Vertigo's Artistic Director, works and creates from her home studio located at the Vertigo Eco Art Village, where she lives with Adi and their three sons, in a community that fosters the arts in an ecologically and socially responsible manner. The essence of Vertigo Dance Company and Vertigo Eco Art Village is to join the universe and the energy of life, constantly seeking out new and interesting collaborations.

Israel Galván de Los Reyes

stands out for proposing an expressive language of his own, not only as a dancer, but also as a scenic creator, developing a language, unknown until now in flamenco dancing, based on fragmentations, mixtures, and sums of gestures. Winner of the National Dance Award 2005, granted by the Spanish Ministry of Culture for his ability to generate in an art like flamenco a new creation without forgetting the true roots that have sustained it to this day and that constitute it as a universal genre, he has also received other awards during his career including the 2012 N.Y. Dance and Performance Bessie for Outstanding Production and the Medalla de Oro al Mérito en las Bellas Artes granted by the Spanish Ministry of Culture. In 2016, he was appointed Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of the Republic of France by the French Ministry of Culture. This honorary decoration was in recognition of Galván's work in France. He has received a total of six Premios Max de Artes Escénicas and the Barcelona Critics' Award in 2014 and 2018. The son of Sevillian flamenco dancers José Galván and Eugenia de Los Reyes, from the age of five he began to experience the atmosphere of the flamenco venues, parties, and dance academies where his father took him. But it was not until 1990 that he found his vocation for dancing. In 1994, he joined the recently created Compañía Andaluza de Danza, directed by Mario Maya, beginning an unstoppable career. He has collaborated in numerous projects with various artists including Enrique Morente, Manuel Soler, Mario Maya, Sol Picó, Pat Metheny, Vicente Amigo, Alfredo Lagos, Manuela Carrasco, Nick Lizard, Fernando Terremoto, Miguel Poveda, Diego Carrasco, Gerardo Nuñez , Belen Maya, Chicuelo, Joan Albert Amargós, Diego Amador, Arcángel, Inés Bacán and Estrella Morente. Galván's's credits include: ¡Mira! / Los Zapatos Rojos; La Metamorfosis (2000); Galvánicas (2002); Arena (2004); La Edad de Oro (2005); Tábula Rasa (2006); Solo (2007); El Final de Este Estado de cosas, Redux (2008); La Curva (2010); Lo Real / Le Réel / The Real (2012); FLA.CO.MEN (2014); Torobaka (2014); La Fiesta (2017); Coplas Mecánicas (2018); Gatomaquia (2018); El Amor Brujo (2019); Mellizo Doble (2020). In 2021 he conceived and directed the short movie Maestro de Barra. In summer 2022 he opened at Grec festival in Barcelona his latest production Seises, inspired by his hometown Sevilla. Israel Galván is also featured in a Netflix docuseries about dance called Move. He is an associated artist at Le Théâtre de la Ville, Paris.

AMOC

founded in 2017 by Matthew Aucoin and Zack Winokur, builds and shares a body of collaborative work. As a group of dancers, singers, musicians, writers, directors, composers, choreographers, and producers united by a core set of values, AMOC artists pool their resources to create new pathways that connect creators and audiences in surprising and visceral ways. Most recently, AMOC served as Music Director for the 2022 Ojai Music Festival-the second ensemble and first explicitly interdisciplinary company to hold the position in OMF's 75-year history. Over the Festival's four days, AMOC offered 18 performances, eight world premieres, and six new theatrical productions. In July 2022, AMOC premiered a new production of Harawi at Festival Aix-en-Provence, an affecting interpretation of Olivier Messiaen's song cycle that breaks open its explorations of love and death into a newly physicalized and theatrical dimension. AMOC's 2022-2023 season also includes the world premiere of Bobbi Jene Smith's Broken Theater, presented in partnership with New Dialect and Carolina Performing Arts; the New York premieres of Carolyn Chen's How to Fall Apart and Anthony Cheung's the echoing of tenses, and the world premiere of Comet Poppea at the Spoleto Festival USA, which includes an AMOC-commissioned opera by composer George Lewis.

Eunbi Kim

(pronounced OON-bee, like book) curates programs that compel audiences to meditate on the parts of themselves that are deeply buried. Creating performances expressing dreamlike "liquid elegance" (Times Union), her intimate performances draw from collaborations with composers, filmmakers, and theater directors to create experiences beyond the boundaries of the traditional piano recital format. Kim's recent album "It Feels Like" debuted at #2 on Billboard Classical Charts and confronts the multiplicity of truths behind memories and identity. It features world premiere recordings of works written for her by Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), Pauchi Sasaki, Angélica Negrón, and Sophia Jani. Drawing from the album and its themes, Kim additionally created a 4-night performance and conversation series, also titled "It Feels Like," as an Artist-in-Residence at WNYC's The Greene Space. Kim holds a Master of Music degree from the Manhattan School of Music. She currently serves on the Board of Trustees for New York Foundation for the Arts and is co-founder of bespoken, a mentorship program for female-identifying and non-binary musicians. Her teachers past and present include Elena Arseniev, Anthony de Mare, and Rosemary Caviglia.

Shawn Fitzgerald Ahern

is a movement director and performer who emphasizes humanity in his work. Following seven years creating and performing full time with Pilobolus, he moved to Belgium where he spent four years as lead performer and choreographic assistant to choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. Now based in Berlin, Shawn engages as a freelance performer, director, and choreographer in diverse projects around the world. Fitzgerald has contributed to more than thirty major productions across a wide range of platforms including three Grammy Award nominated dance films and two Academy Award winning films. He has performed over one thousand live shows in theaters and opera houses worldwide and his work has been seen on live television, in cinemas, and on screen by millions. His latest live choreographic work, Elsewhere, was counted in the Irish Times' "Best of 2021," lauded by major print media as, "A radical and timely work", "Fluidly physical", and, "Beautifully choreographed." His independent films have been featured and awarded in film festivals in North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia.

is a freelance performer and creator, based in Berlin, Germany. From 2017-2021 she danced with GöteborgsOperans Danskompani under the artistic direction of Katrín Hall Prior to her move to Sweden, Leriche danced four seasons with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago under the direction of Glenn Edgerton. Beforehand, she danced two seasons in their Second Company, HS2. In recent years she has created work on Scapino Ballet Rotterdam and ISHIDA dance company. Her latest work Well -a new creation for NDT II- premiered at Korzo Theater in The Hague as a part of NDT's Up & Coming Choreographers program. She is a part of Yoann Bourgeois' creative and performance team for his latest collaboration with Patrick Watson. Together, Leriche and Ahern's project, On Mending, was selected for Orsolina 28's "Call for Creation" fellowship where the work was originally developed as a dance for film in the spring of 2021. With the generous support of the Princess Grace Foundation, in 2022 the work was developed into a live production at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York City. They are thrilled to be returning to BAC to present their next digital work One & One Other.

Miguel Gutierrez

is a choreographer, music artist, writer, visual artist, educator, podcaster, and Feldenkrais Method practitioner based in Lenapehoking/Brooklyn, NY and Tovaangar/Los Angeles. His work creates empathetic and irreverent spaces outside of traditional discourse. His work has been presented internationally in over sixty cities. Recent projects include I as another, a duet that examines unknowing and relationship, This Bridge Called My Ass, a performance that queers tropes of Latinidad, and sueño, his music project of melancholic songs sung in English and Spanish. He is a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, United States Artists Fellowship, Foundation for Contemporary Arts Award, four NY Dance and Performance "Bessie" Awards, and a 2016 Doris Duke Artist Award. He was a selected artist for the 2014 Whitney Biennial. His podcast Are You For Sale? examines the ethical entanglements between money and art making. He is an Associate Professor of Choreography at UCLA in the department of World Arts and Cultures/Dance.

About Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC)

BAC is the realization of a long-held vision by artistic director Mikhail Baryshnikov who sought to build an arts center in Manhattan that would serve as a gathering place for artists from all disciplines. BAC's opening in 2005 heralded the launch of this mission, establishing a thriving creative laboratory and performance space for artists from around the world. BAC's activities encompass a robust residency program augmented by a range of professional services, including commissions of new work, as well as the presentation of performances by artists at varying stages of their careers. In tandem with its commitment to supporting artists, BAC is dedicated to building audiences for the arts by presenting contemporary, innovative work at affordable ticket prices. For more information, visit bacnyc.org.