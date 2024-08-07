Barefoot Shakespeare Company to Present UNREHEARSED: R&J!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



UNREHEARSED: R&J! will be presented by Barefoot Shakespeare Company and Needs More Work Productions, at Summit Rock in Central Park.

Popularly referred to as “Shakespeare for Sports Fans,” the UNREHEARSED! series is a great opportunity for actors to go toe-to-toe with the bard, while simultaneously stretching their improv muscles. Cast members are given just 30 days to learn their lines and get off book. At NO TIME are they permitted to rehearse with each other or coordinate performances. Audiences will be delighted to see referees standing by, ready to call “foul” and flag actors for missed cues, flubbed lines, and ad-libbing. Audience members can also get in on the action by placing bets on who they think will make the most mistakes, and for the first time ever, tip their favorite cast members to encourage them on towards the finish line! A two hour extravaganza of live-theatre magic mixed with the hilarious hijinks of hoping actors will mess up!

Featuring Barefoot Shakespeare alumni, taking on the Capulets, including: Andrew Dunn, Robin Friend, Addy Paul Jenkins, Roland Le Guin, Clinton Powell, Regina Russell, and Emily Thaler in competition with Needs More Work Productions as the Montagues featuring: Coren Rhodes, Hila Shats, Kiera Mullany, Maggie Dickinson, Penelope Rose Deen and Sivan Raz.

Barefoot Shakespeare Company strives to make the works of William Shakespeare accessible to audiences of all ages, with an interest in modernization that reflects both the current world and events that led here. With the Bard's work as a baseline, Barefoot Shakespeare Company relentlessly pursues a goal of challenging perceptions to examine the history and struggles of topics such as race, gender equality, politics, and self expression, while seeking to build a strong relationship with audiences, encouraging active participation in productions, and blurring the lines between spectator and participant. Education is a strong pillar of the company ethos, with ‘ready-to-go' productions and workshops available to any and all who wish to explore.

Needs More Work Productions creates spicy, bold, and colorful theater for a better tomorrow. Specializing in site specific and immersive shows, they perform unique adaptations of beloved classics in the green spaces of New York City. Needs More Work Productions' shows center themes of social activism, creating thought-provoking conversations directly between audience members and performers. Said to “raise the bar for indie theater”, their philosophy of hopeful action is a standout in the NYC independent theater scene.

UNREHEARSED: R&J! will take place at Summit Rock in Central Park on Saturday, August 24th at 4 PM. Admission is free.

For more information, visit our website: www.barefootshakespeare.org

