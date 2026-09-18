BRODY WENT MISSING to Make NYC Debut at The Chain Theatre

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Brody Went Missing, a new music-filled buddy comedy written and directed by Matt Stephens, will be staged for five performances as part of the Factory Series at The Chain Theatre in NYC (312 West 36th Street), November 5–8, 2026. Performed by a cast of New York comedy and improv artists, the campy and fast-paced road-trip comedy follows best friends Angie and Doug, who set out on a mad-cap adventure to find Brody, who has abruptly disappeared from their small town.

Brody is the coolest guy in Langstown—and he seems to have everything figured out. He is poised to take over the town's most popular party supply store from his mother, surrounded by the life and friends he has always known. So when Brody suddenly leaves a note announcing that he is leaving town forever, his best friends, Angie and Doug, are left with more questions than answers. Determined to find him, Angie and Doug hit the road, blasting music and encountering an unpredictable assortment of characters along the way. What begins as a search for their missing friend becomes a madcap journey of friendship, accepting change, and the question of what happens when the person everyone thinks they know decides to disappear. Along the way, the play embraces themes of chosen family, self-discovery, and LGBTQ+ inclusion.

'In Brody Went Missing, every scene is funnier than the last! Or at least just as funny…. or at the very least, slightly less funny but still hilarious," shares Stephens. "It's really heartwarming too, and I think we could all use a little bit of that right now. Let's be honest- the world's getting weird, and not in a fun way. This is probably the first thing you've read today that wasn't written by AI. This play is weird, and in a fun way. It's the silly, sweet story of friendship the world needs right now. So come see our show. In uncertain times, Brody Went Missing is most certainly a timeless tale as old as time.'

Stephens directs a cast of 16, including Ben Anderson, Ryan Barker, Matthew Fay, Andy Fitch, Florence Friebe, Marcus Haugen, Steve Malden, Janice McIntyre, Levi Penley, Rocky Powell, Scott Richey, Julia Schroeder, Matt Stephens, Richard Templeton, Carl Thompson, and Kevin Tully.

"I wanted the road trip to introduce Angie and Doug—and the audience—to a new surprise at every stop," says Stephens. "Each character gets a chance to make a memorable impression, including the people who might initially seem to be standing in their way. They are not traditional villains; they are odd, complicated, and, hopefully, impossible not to enjoy. By the end, I hope different audience members are debating entirely different answers to one question: 'Who stole the show?'"

Performances of Brody Went Missing are Thursday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, November 8 at 5:00 p.m.

The runtime is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Additional production team includes Producer & Social Media Manager: Seann Cantatore; Producer & Scenic Designer: Gregory Gallagher; Show Operator & Lighting Designer: Cody Hom; Public Relations: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

Previous productions of Brody Went Missing were presented at the 2025 SoHo Playhouse Lighthouse Series Theater Pick and played to multiple sold-out audiences at Caveat NYC, the 120-seat Lower East Side venue.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 18 Hrs 46 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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