IS THIS THING ON? to Transfer to Chain Theatre in NYC

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Following its run at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, writer, musician, and performer Adam Bradley will bring his raw, autobiographical solo show, Is This Thing On?, directly to New York City for a strictly limited three-performance engagement at the Chain Theatre from September 18–20, 2026.

Directed by award-winning director and new-work developer Padraic Lillis, the production fast-tracks to Manhattan on the heels of its Philadelphia run at the Yellow Bicycle Theater (September 8–10), propelled by surging audience interest and word-of-mouth momentum.

Combining sharp vulnerability with original live music, Is This Thing On? confronts a central question: What happens to the version of yourself you put down—and is it ever too late to pick it back up?

Is This Thing On? tracks Bradley's unconventional trajectory across two vastly different worlds. From his early roots discovering music at the piano in the Catskills to international tours with the legendary Yale Whiffenpoofs, performance defined his early life.

Yet as the realities of adulthood, marriage, and fatherhood set in, his artistic career was quietly set aside for a decade inside one of Wall Street's most intense hedge funds—a high-stakes corporate environment where colleagues evaluated each other's performance in real time. Following a profound personal loss, Bradley began confronting the growing chasm between his corporate life and his artistic identity. The result is an intimate, funny, and deeply resonant work about ambition, responsibility, and reclaiming one's voice.

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