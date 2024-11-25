BLACK FRIDAY...AFTER DARK: A Late-Night Look At Consumer Culture Comes to Under St. Marks Theatre

The event is on Friday, November 29th at 10:30pm.
FRIGID New York will present its latest installment of FRIGID Nightcap, the East Village's weirdest and wildest late-night variety show. On Friday, November 29th at 10:30pm, Under St. Marks Theatre will transform into a surreal marketplace where desire, excess, and abundance take center stage.
FRIGID Nightcap: Black Friday...After Dark promises an unforgettable night of entertainment that brings late-night shopping energy to an intimate space.
"Get ready for the weirdest little Black Friday party you've ever attended," says producer Edward Gibbons-Brown. "It's like if late-night retail therapy went completely off the rails and turned into performance art."
The lineup for the evening includes a diverse array of talent:
Adding to the night's retail fever, The Strange Girlzz will be taking over the pre-show with "Sales Girlzz." Known for their surreal, boundary-pushing performances, the collective will also present a special Black Friday Edition of their piece "Caffeinated Women," starring Alison Hagen, where Freud returns from the dead to "save" women from late-stage capitalism through caffeinated hysteria.
Brittyn Dion-Bonham of The Strange Girlzz joins Gibbons-Brown as guest co-host for the evening.
"In times like these, we need spaces to come together, to laugh in the darkness, to find joy and weirdness and community," adds Gibbons-Brown. "Black Friday...After Dark is our way of exploring what we really hunger for after hours."
Audiences are encouraged to bring their consumer culture criticisms and shopping-induced anxieties for a night of therapeutic performance art.
FRIGID Nightcap: Black Friday...After Dark plays at Under St. Marks Theatre on Friday, November 29th at 10:30pm (arrive early for pre-show). Tickets are $15 and include a glass of wine. Livestream options are available for $10.
