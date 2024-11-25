BLACK FRIDAY...AFTER DARK: A Late-Night Look At Consumer Culture Comes to Under St. Marks Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FRIGID New York will present its latest installment of FRIGID Nightcap, the East Village's weirdest and wildest late-night variety show. On Friday, November 29th at 10:30pm, Under St. Marks Theatre will transform into a surreal marketplace where desire, excess, and abundance take center stage.

FRIGID Nightcap: Black Friday...After Dark promises an unforgettable night of entertainment that brings late-night shopping energy to an intimate space.

"Get ready for the weirdest little Black Friday party you've ever attended," says producer Edward Gibbons-Brown. "It's like if late-night retail therapy went completely off the rails and turned into performance art."

The lineup for the evening includes a diverse array of talent:

Meg Chizek brings her vibrant, quirky stand-up comedy to tackle human issues with a charming twist

David Brown (Petros The Beast) vents his retail work frustrations through hilariously raw comedy

Liz Lucarini returns as the iconic "Frank" to share childhood dreams of Macy's Parade stardom, culminating in an exaggerated King Kullen jingle performance

I Am Legion explores desire and voyeurism through an interactive drag performance involving audience filming

Random brings high-energy lyrical sensations about life to the stage

Francesca Negron delivers an anticapitalist take on "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" using the musical's original, jaded lyrics

Adding to the night's retail fever, The Strange Girlzz will be taking over the pre-show with "Sales Girlzz." Known for their surreal, boundary-pushing performances, the collective will also present a special Black Friday Edition of their piece "Caffeinated Women," starring Alison Hagen, where Freud returns from the dead to "save" women from late-stage capitalism through caffeinated hysteria.

Brittyn Dion-Bonham of The Strange Girlzz joins Gibbons-Brown as guest co-host for the evening.

"In times like these, we need spaces to come together, to laugh in the darkness, to find joy and weirdness and community," adds Gibbons-Brown. "Black Friday...After Dark is our way of exploring what we really hunger for after hours."

Audiences are encouraged to bring their consumer culture criticisms and shopping-induced anxieties for a night of therapeutic performance art.

FRIGID Nightcap: Black Friday...After Dark plays at Under St. Marks Theatre on Friday, November 29th at 10:30pm (arrive early for pre-show). Tickets are $15 and include a glass of wine. Livestream options are available for $10.

