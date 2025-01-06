News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BIG WAVE Will Make itss Off-Broadway Debut in a One Night Only Performance

The performance is on January 11, 2025, at TADA! Youth Theater (15 W 28th St), at 7 PM.

By: Jan. 06, 2025
BIG WAVE Will Make itss Off-Broadway Debut in a One Night Only Performance Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

BIG WAVE will have its Off-Broadway debut on January 11, 2025, at TADA! Youth Theater (15 W 28th St), at 7 PM.

LATEST NEWS

BIG WAVE Will Make itss Off-Broadway Debut in a One Night Only Performance
Brad Lawrence's THE BIG SECRET To Play UNDER St. Marks in February
7th Annual SFX Festival to Play Wild Project This Month
Avant-Garde Theater Legend Richard Foreman Passes Away at 87

The play, written and directed by Daniely Martins, tells the story of an antique dealer helping a friend, who is a hoarder, to clean her apartment before Code Enforcement comes for a visit. In between discussions, memories and an infinite amount of objects, this piece reveals depth of loss, friendship and imagination.

The production also counts with the Technical Direction of Kodi Lynn Milburn, who brings her expertise to create a unique and extraordinary atmosphere.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos