BIG WAVE Will Make itss Off-Broadway Debut in a One Night Only Performance

BIG WAVE will have its Off-Broadway debut on January 11, 2025, at TADA! Youth Theater (15 W 28th St), at 7 PM.

The play, written and directed by Daniely Martins, tells the story of an antique dealer helping a friend, who is a hoarder, to clean her apartment before Code Enforcement comes for a visit. In between discussions, memories and an infinite amount of objects, this piece reveals depth of loss, friendship and imagination.

The production also counts with the Technical Direction of Kodi Lynn Milburn, who brings her expertise to create a unique and extraordinary atmosphere.

