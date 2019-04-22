BIG APPLE CIRCUS Launches National Arena Tour This Summer

On the heels of World Circus Day on April 20th, BIG APPLE CIRCUS is thrilled to announce their first-ever, historic multi-city National Arena Tour, launching this summer in Georgia in partnership with Spectra. Following the most successful season in their 41-year history - led by a bevy of real-life 'Wonder Women' - the critically acclaimed circus's first several tour stops are on sale beginning Friday via BigAppleCircus.com.

World-renowned for its intimate and artistic style, BIG APPLE CIRCUS is passionate about revitalizing the circus for modern-day audiences with unique and astounding human feats from performers with incredible real-life stories. The Arena Tour will feature the New York Times Critic's Pick 41st Season company of superhero talents, ready to incite jaw-dropping awe and sheer joy in audiences. Ringmaster Stephanie Monseu will be joined in the ring by a multitude of fierce female-led acts and more, including:

The "strongest mom in the world" Virginia Tuells & her husband Ihosvanys Perez in DUO FUSION, a breathtaking acrobatic act that combines dance, strength, flexibility and passion in which Virginia handles a majority of the lifts (New York Post)

The wildly fun SPICY CIRCUS, created by Andréanne Quintal, whose team of performers will literally bounce off the walls in her feisty trampoline act

THE FLYING TUNIZIANIS, a double wide trapeze act showcasing seven fliers & two catchers in addition to the quadruple somersault by Ammed Tuniziani - a feat only successfully landed by two living people in the world - alongside his wife Estefani, brothers Gamal & Dandino and more

DESIRE OF FLIGHT, a daring and balletic dual aerial straps act

A free-standing ladder balancing act by Emil Faltyny

Fan-favorite Jenny Vidbel, third generation circus animal trainer and seven-year veteran of Big Apple Circus with her beloved rescue dogs & ponies

The hilarious Mark Gindick & Adam Kuchler

Live music by Rob Slowik & Band

This season, BIG APPLE CIRCUS has seen great success with the brand-new food & beverage program focusing on classic circus favorites with an all-natural twist. BIG APPLE CIRCUS popcorn is now made with organic kernels, real butter, and sea salt, and our all-natural Fresh Spun Cotton Candy is made from fair trade sugar, without dyes and preservatives and slushies are also made with all-natural juice. Only on the Arena Tour, VIP ticket buyers will be able to enter the venue thirty mins before doors open to the public for an exclusive meet and greet with cast members of the Big Apple Circus, and will have access to a dedicated bar, special VIP pricing for food and beverage, and instagrammable circus-inspired photo opportunities.

The BIG APPLE CIRCUS 41st season is directed by Mark Lonergan, artistic director of three-time Drama Desk Award-nominated physical theater company Parallel Exit and choreographed by Grady McLeod Bowman, with music direction by Rob Slowik. Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Jeff Croiter (Peter and the Starcatcher, Something Rotten!), Emmy Award Nominated Scenic Designers Anita La Scala (Sochi Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony) and Rob Bissinger (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Assoc.) and Drama Desk-nominated Costume Designer Amy Clark (Heathers: The Musical, Chaplin) come together to create an eclectic and vibrant environment to suit the extraordinary performances.

As is its long-standing tradition, BIG APPLE CIRCUS will continue to honor the essential & iconic characteristics that has set it apart for the past four decades, providing multiple community outreach programs to local communities on the tour. The Big Apple Circus will continue to provide enhanced experiences for audiences who are blind, Deaf or low-vision. Performances may also include ASL interpretation, live audio description, pre- & post-show touch experiences and a Braille descriptive program.

TOUR CITIES NOW ON SALE

Albany Civic Center - Albany, GA Wednesday, July 3 - Sunday, July 7, 2019 Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/venue/278535

Savannah Civic Center - Savanah, GA Thursday, July 11 - July 14th Tickets will go on sale soon.

Macon Centreplex Arena - Macon, GA Thursday, July 18 - July 21, 2019 Tickets: https://bit.ly/2Izi2ae

James Brown Arena - Augusta, GA Thursday, July 25 - July 28, 2019 Tickets: www.AECTix.com

North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC Tuesday, July 30 - August 4, 2019 Tickets will go on sale soon.







