Additional Shows Added To 2020 In Scena! Italian Theater Festival

The New York City-based Kairos Italy Theater along with the Italy-based KIT Italiana and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at NYU will present the eighth annual In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, a festival of Italian theater taking place in all five boroughs of NYC (participating venues to be announced), April 27-May 11, 2020. Admission to all shows and events in the festival will be FREE. All shows are in Italian with English supertitles. For more information please visit www.inscenany.com.

Each year In Scena! presents a survey of the best Italian theater from Italy, in New York City. The festival features full productions that have already toured in Italy as well as readings of Italian plays in translation, lectures and exchanges between Italian and International Artists. The goal is to promote greater awareness of Italian theater and Italian artists among New York theatergoers, and to build a bridge between the artistic scenes in Italy and New York.

SHOWS

Lost Keys and Orgasms at the Pasty Motel

Written by Mary Jane Figtree

Directed by Richard Heap

Performed by Alessandro Gruttadauria and Wanja Mary Sellers

Produced by Figtree & Goldcave and Tzimtzum productions

Based on the hit play Orgasmo e Pregiudizio (Orgasms and Prejudice) by Fiona Bettanini and Diego Ruiz. Celebrating in 2020 its 20th anniversary on stage, the show is a poignant, bittersweet comedy on relationships, loneliness and ageing. A pair of highly incompatible work colleagues are forced by circumstances to share a bed for a night in a sleazy motel, while sounds of love-making in the adjacent rooms makes conversation a challenge. Winner of the Audience's Favourite Award (Camden Fringe Festival 2019)

Missing Only Mozart (Manca Solo Mozart)

Written & Directed by Antonio Grosso

Performed by Marco Simeoli

Set Design by Alessandro Chiti, Costume Design by Marco Maria Della Vecchia

Marco Simeoli brings to stage, with words and music, the many stories from his grandfather, founder of the most important music store in Naples, Italy MUSICA SIMEOLI. Memories of the Bella Époque, the Second World War, the economic boom of the Sixties and the great illusion of the Eighties come alive together with the many famous clients of Musica Simeoli, such as Totò, Roberto Murolo, Renato Carosone, Riccardo Muti, Pino Daniele and Massimo Troisi.

Mezzo Toro

Directed by Tiziana Troja

Performed by Felice Montervino

Produced by Lucidosottile

Freely inspired by the novel "The House of Asterion" by Jorge Luis Borges. The minotaur is a killer serving the State to free the world from evil. Dangerous and disturbing while seducing and captivating, male and female at the same time, he mocks the pop stars, believing to be himself a celebrity. He welcomes his victims in his mysterious world to execute them with a refined procedure, that he calls unique and democratic.

SPECIAL EVENTS

mPalermu, Dancers, and Other Plays (Swan Isle Press, January 30, 2020)

Written by Emma Dante, Translated by Francesca Spedalieri

A book presentation of the first translation of some of the iconic plays by visionary director Emma Dante, one of the most exciting Italian theatre makers of the 21st century, featuring special guest Francesca Spedalieri.

Emma Dante's lyrical storytelling stems from a visceral need to undertake an irreverent subversion of the status quo. The seven plays anthologized in this volume confront familial and societal realities in contemporary southern Italy, oscillating between the humorous and the tragic aspects of everyday life to challenge stereotypes and question economic disparity and gender inequality.

In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY In 2013 Kairos Italy Theater, the preeminent Italian theater company in New York City, created In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the first Italian theater festival to take place in all five New York City boroughs and beyond. The festival's first edition was part of 2013 Year of the Italian Culture in the United States. The festival has since become an annual event. www.inscenany.com





