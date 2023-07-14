ACT 39 (A Comedy About Suicide) Has its World Premiere at the Tank in August

Performances run August 11-20, 2023.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

FANCY MAIDS to Return to the Stage in New Production at Walkerspace Photo 1 FANCY MAIDS to Return to the Stage in New Production at Walkerspace
Lone Star Theatre Returns With New Artistic Collective Photo 2 Lone Star Theatre Returns With New Artistic Collective
Annie-Grace Payne Cast as Lead in World Premiere of SHADOWS at Face to Face Films Photo 3 Annie-Grace Payne Cast as Lead in World Premiere of SHADOWS at Face to Face Films
International Puppet Fringe Festival Reveals Complete Programming Schedule Photo 4 International Puppet Fringe Festival Reveals Complete Programming Schedule

Take Dot, an Irish-Catholic mother suffering from end-stage stomach cancer. Add her two daughters - one a wannabe influencer obsessed with Reese Witherspoon, the other a well-meaning drifter struggling with mental illness. Mix them together on the eve of Dot's medically-assisted death with only her caretaker to referee.

What could possibly go right?

That's the question asked by Act 39 (A Comedy About Suicide), a new play by Kait Hickey premiering at the Tank NYC August 11-20, 2023. Full of jet-black humor, "Act 39" is both a tribute to the relationships we love to hate and a blistering critique of the American Mental Healthcare System.

Love it or hate it, one thing's for sure: for 82 minutes, you'll be glad you're not dead!




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Annie-Grace Payne Cast as Lead in World Premiere of SHADOWS at Face to Face Films Photo
Annie-Grace Payne Cast as Lead in World Premiere of SHADOWS at Face to Face Films

Get all the details about the world premiere of SHADOWS, a powerful play by Face to Face Films. Starring Annie-Grace Payne, the production explores the themes of love, tragedy, and the coincidences of life. Don't miss this emotional journey on the Off-Broadway stage.

2
ANTONIO! Comes to the Tank This Month Photo
ANTONIO! Comes to the Tank This Month

Butch Mermaid Productions invites you to celebrate the joys, frustrations, and rebellions of queer love in the time of William Shakespeare! Written by Ania Upstill (they/them) and William Duignan (he/him), Antonio! is a new musical featuring an international cast and crew of trans and gender diverse artists from Aotearoa New Zealand, Scotland, and New York. 

3
The Tank to Present World Premiere Of ANTONIO!, A New Queer Pirate Punk Shakespearean Musi Photo
The Tank to Present World Premiere Of ANTONIO!, A New Queer Pirate Punk Shakespearean Musical

Butch Mermaid Productions will invite audiences to celebrate the joys, frustrations, and rebellions of queer love in the time of William Shakespeare! Written by Ania Upstill (they/them) and William Duignan (he/him), Antonio! is a new musical featuring an international cast and crew of trans and gender diverse artists from Aotearoa New Zealand, Scotland, and New York.

4
New Horror Comedy THE SCOUTS is Coming to The Tank in August Photo
New Horror Comedy THE SCOUTS is Coming to The Tank in August

Discover the hilarious and spine-chilling world of The Scouts, a new horror comedy that follows four scouts on a hiking trip. Experience the premiere reading of this fable disguised as a comedy at The Tank's Darkfest. Tickets available now.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP Video
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Video
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Regarding the Disappearance of Amy
Peter Jay Sharp Theater on W 42nd Street (7/27-7/29)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ACAB: Angry, Crazy & Black! Sydney Duncan’s One Woman Show
Caveat (7/25-7/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shaw's Candida
Gingold Theatrical Group (7/25-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Museum of Modern Art Presents A View From The Vaults 2023: Films In 16 And 35mm
The Museum of Modern Art (7/12-8/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Theater at St Jeans (8/19-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Power of Boston Pills - bostonpills.com
The Tank (7/29-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live at the Gantries: Bartlett Contemporaries
Gantry State Plaza (7/18-7/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Estranging
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (7/16-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footprints of an Angel
Vimeo (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Handel’s Samson
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall (5/06-5/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You