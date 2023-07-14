ACT 39 (A Comedy About Suicide) Has its World Premiere at the Tank in August

Take Dot, an Irish-Catholic mother suffering from end-stage stomach cancer. Add her two daughters - one a wannabe influencer obsessed with Reese Witherspoon, the other a well-meaning drifter struggling with mental illness. Mix them together on the eve of Dot's medically-assisted death with only her caretaker to referee.

What could possibly go right?

That's the question asked by Act 39 (A Comedy About Suicide), a new play by Kait Hickey premiering at the Tank NYC August 11-20, 2023. Full of jet-black humor, "Act 39" is both a tribute to the relationships we love to hate and a blistering critique of the American Mental Healthcare System.

Love it or hate it, one thing's for sure: for 82 minutes, you'll be glad you're not dead!