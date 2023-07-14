ACT 39 (A Comedy About Suicide) Has its World Premiere at the Tank in August

Performances run August 11-20, 2023.
POPULAR
Take Dot, an Irish-Catholic mother suffering from end-stage stomach cancer. Add her two daughters - one a wannabe influencer obsessed with Reese Witherspoon, the other a well-meaning drifter struggling with mental illness. Mix them together on the eve of Dot's medically-assisted death with only her caretaker to referee.
What could possibly go right?
That's the question asked by Act 39 (A Comedy About Suicide), a new play by Kait Hickey premiering at the Tank NYC August 11-20, 2023. Full of jet-black humor, "Act 39" is both a tribute to the relationships we love to hate and a blistering critique of the American Mental Healthcare System.
Love it or hate it, one thing's for sure: for 82 minutes, you'll be glad you're not dead!
Videos
|Regarding the Disappearance of Amy
Peter Jay Sharp Theater on W 42nd Street (7/27-7/29) VIDEOS CAST
|ACAB: Angry, Crazy & Black! Sydney Duncan’s One Woman Show
Caveat (7/25-7/25)
|Shaw's Candida
Gingold Theatrical Group (7/25-7/30)
|The Museum of Modern Art Presents A View From The Vaults 2023: Films In 16 And 35mm
The Museum of Modern Art (7/12-8/16)
|Cinderella
Theater at St Jeans (8/19-8/20)
|The Power of Boston Pills - bostonpills.com
The Tank (7/29-7/30)
|Live at the Gantries: Bartlett Contemporaries
Gantry State Plaza (7/18-7/18)
|Estranging
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (7/16-7/30)
|Footprints of an Angel
Vimeo (6/24-6/24)
|Handel’s Samson
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall (5/06-5/06)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You