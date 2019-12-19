ABOVE THE NOISE By Daphne Gampel to Premiere At Dixon Place

Henry Lombino will present a new oratorio: Above the Noise by Daphne Gampel premiering at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street) for one performance on December 21 at 7:30pm.

Composed by Daphne Gampel and directed by Ryan Dobrin, this three-act work features nine vocalists in twenty movements of groove-based choral music. With text compiled from interviews, the nine musical narratives reflect a diversity of young adults' experiences carrying on, questioning, deepening, discarding, and daring to distance themselves from the religions of their families at this critical juncture in their lives. Individuals' stories emerge for a moment, then recede, allowing others to take the fore. As the characters come to blend and support one another vocally, the audience will meld into a community that develops awareness of and comfort with their interconnected differences.

Gampel leads the ensemble joined by Sopranos Cassie Willson and Molly Bogin; Altos Alex O'Shea, Imani Russell and Rose Stoller; Tenor Wenxuan Xue; and Baritones Kenyon Duncan and Xander Browne. Becket Cerny and Kevin Garcia comprise the percussion duo with bassist Daniel Durst and guitarist Chris Peters.

This production of Above the Noise is brought to life by assistant music director Ian Miller, light designer Sam Driver, sound designer Nicky Young, dramaturg David L. Caruso, and stage manager Emily Bubeck.

Above the Noise was originally developed by Gampel with Ramsay Burgess and is produced by Henry Lombino with Immi Chaudhry.

Tickets range from $15-$20 and are available online here and 30 minutes before the show. In the event of a sold out show, a waitlist will also be available 30 minutes before the show. The Dixon Place Lounge is open before, during, and after the show. Bar proceeds directly support DP's artists and mission

DAPHNE GAMPEL (Composer) is a New York City based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. An alumna of New York's prestigious LaGuardia High School and Wesleyan University, Gampel has played at venues including the Bitter End, Rockwood Music Hall, and the Blue Note. She is a National YoungArts Foundation and Songwriters Association of Washington award recipient, Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project Fellow, and Gwen Livingston-Pokora prize in composition winner. Daphne's debut album, Eventide, was released in 2018 through Resonant Motion.

RYAN DOBRIN (Director) is a New York-based theatre-maker and collaborator. He is the Associate Producing Artistic Leader at Obie Award-winning The Movement Theatre Company, a directing fellow at Playwrights Horizons and Manhattan Theatre Club, and an alumnus of fellowships at Ars Nova and NAMT. He graduated from Wesleyan University, where he was the first student to receive both the Rachel Henderson Theater Prize and the Outreach & Community Service Prize in Theater. Recent work includes credits on: What to Send Up When It Goes Down (Woolly Mammoth, A.R.T., The Public), Wives (Playwrights Horizons), OSCAR at The Crown (The Neon Coven), Mrs. Murray's Menagerie (Ars Nova), and directing projects with Access Theater, National Queer Theater, The Tank, and the Cathedral School of St. John the Divine. For more: ryandobrin.com.

HENRY LOMBINO (Producer) is a producer, choreographer, and theatre artist. After graduating from Wesleyan University, he had the pleasure of working on Lempicka at the Tony Award-winning Williamstown Theatre Festival as a choreography assistant to Raja Feather Kelly. Since then, he has been involved with multiple Off-Broadway shows, including Catch as Catch Can (Page 73), Infinite Hotel (Prototype), and Proof of Love (New York Theatre Workshop/Audible Theater). Most recently he produced a revival of Dutchman at Access Theater. He also does fundraising for American Ballet Theatre and Lincoln Center.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You