A WHITE GIRL'S UNDERSTUDY Comes to the Chain Theatre

“A White Girl’s Understudy” by Isabel Beatriz Tongson and directed by Skylar Hudson is coming to the Chain Theatre. Performances run February 7th, 12th, & 15th. The cast includes Melody Chen, Cyrus Carrillo, Jason Maina, Aly Hernandez, Jaeden Riley Juarez, and Cameron Herring.

Lyn Wong has achieved her childhood dream. She is an off-stage understudy in the new Broadway play Speakeasy Love and covers the lead female role. During a performance, the man she is in love with and also the male lead of Speakeasy Love—Ben Muller—begins to question whether he is truly in love with his co-star—Sienna Russo—whom Lyn covers for. Lyn imagines herself in scenarios onstage playing opposite of Ben, but the drama of Speakeasy Love bleeds into her reality as she is forced to confront the truth of her job. Lyn recalls memories with fellow understudy—Andrew Halston, crew member—Taylor Castorena Perez, and stage manager—Bo Reed, all of whom are artists who have been forced out of the spotlight. When a connection with Ben at intermission leads to him and Sienna's relationship spiraling mid-performance, Lyn recalls a memory key to why she wanted to be an actor in the first place. With a new opportunity for Lyn to be a principal actor opposite Ben, Lyn must ask herself if her greatest desires are truly what she wants and if they are authentic to the artist she is.



A White Girl’s Understudy is stage managed by Nalyah Deloatche, tech directed by Jasmine Richards, and produced by Miranda Paiz. Lighting design is done by Zee Hanna, properties by Jonathan Pankauski, and hair/make-up by Jessica Liu. Poster art is by Cadence Gonzales.